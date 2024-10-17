Still Going At It: Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Spying on Her in Their Home

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce keeps getting nastier.

The estranged couple continue airing their differences in court documents, with Zolciak accusing Biermann of spying on her. According to online court records, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed her allegations last week on October 9.

This isn’t the first time Kim Zolciak has slammed Kroy Biermann over their living situation. In January and May, the TV personality accused her estranged husband of taking her personal belongings and even trying to sell them.

Although Zolciak’s new motion against Biermann was sealed, sources familiar with the situation spilled the tea. They claimed she accused the former athlete of surveilling her within their home.

Zolciak allegedly backed her claims with photo evidence of Biermann passed out in her closet after spying on her. These incidents continued with him invading her private space while she wasn’t at home and removing her security systems.

According to insiders, Zolciak had set up security cameras to stop Biermann from spying on her, but he took everything out. She stressed that his behavior was a blatant disregard of the judge’s previous order about their living situation.

The judge had ordered Zolciak to stay in the basement of their home while Biermann got to keep the master bedroom. Sources told TMZ the former Bravolebrity wasn’t trying to evict her ex but to stop his surveillance and obtain her missing belongings.

Zolciak, per sources, believed Biermann would eventually return the items he allegedly took. However, she was forced to get the court involved since he refused to cooperate.

Her motion, if granted, would stop Biermann from touching her belongings in the future, including personal notes Zolciak suspects he may have already gotten his hands on. Sources also noted that her claims matched previous reports made in January and May.

In January, Zolciak claimed Biermann stole her personal items in an attempt to sell them, but he denied these allegations. A similar incident occurred in May when cops were called to their home.

At the time, Zolciak accused Biermann of snatching her phone and then locking himself in the master bedroom. Body cam footage from the responding officers captured the former linebacker denying having his estranged wife’s phone.

In September, The Blast reported that Biermann had petitioned the court to remove Zolciak from the decision-making table. He requested the power to sell their Georgia mansion without her input, citing her unwillingness to cooperate.

According to Biermann, Zolciak was blocking a $3.5 million offer for the property despite the threat of foreclosure looming over their heads. She refused to sell because she would not accept anything below $3.85 million.

The estranged couple had repeatedly slashed the price of their home, with the last sale offer for $3.95 million. Given their inability to attract buyers for months, the $3.5 million bid was the rainbow after the storm to Biermann.

Apart from requesting Zolciak’s removal from the decision-making process of their home’s sale, Biermann also slammed her spending habits. He stressed that they were drowning in debt while his estranged wife enjoyed a lavish lifestyle.

The exes had multiple creditors after them with a $1.32 million IRS lien, a $2.2 million mortgage, and an additional $250,000 home equity line of credit. There were also three attorney liens filed against their Georgia home.

Despite their financial crisis, Zolciak allegedly purchased $400 bottles of wine by the case and splurged on clothes, plastic surgery, and online gambling. She also frequently left town, a lifestyle Biermann vehemently disapproved of.

The drama between Biermann and Zolciak might end soon with their upcoming trial in November.

via: The Blast

