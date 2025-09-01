Netflix’s ‘BOOTS’: A Queer Coming-of-Age Military Drama That’s Messy

BY: DM Published 30 minutes ago

Nothing says drama like queer characters navigating messy military dynamics. Netflix’s “BOOTS” adapts Greg Cope White’s memoir “The Pink Marine,” so the series pulls from real-world experiences.

Set in the 1990s, “BOOTS” follows Cameron Cope, a directionless teen who impulsively enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps with his best friend Ray McAffey. Cameron’s closet is not a metaphor — it’s a danger zone in a military world where being queer was still illegal. The recruits push each other to the limit, form unexpected alliances, and learn who they are when everything else tries to break them down. That official Netflix synopsis frames “BOOTS” as a story about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world.

Here is a look at the upcoming comedy series, which features one of the stars from Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

“BOOTS” tackles anti-gay military politics with humor

Miles Heizer is taking the lead in “BOOTS,” starring as Cameron. His best friend, Ray, is played by Liam Oh, whose complicated arc adds a messy, necessary counterpoint. “Boots was easily the hardest and most fun thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Heizer said in a press release obtained by But Why Tho. “The show is interesting because it manages to find the humor in a very intense experience, which is the only way to live, in my opinion! It’s also rare in that it’s 50% acting and 50% actually struggling through training.”

Vera Farmiga appears as Barbara Cope, Cameron’s volatile, narcissistic mother. Max Parker plays the haunted Recon Marine Sgt. Sullivan. The cast includes rising talent and familiar faces such as Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, and Blake Burt. Executive producers are Andy Parker, who created the show, showrunner Jennifer Cecil, and Norman Lear.

Behind the camera, the show stacks experienced hands. Andy Parker serves as creator and co-showrunner, Jennifer Cecil runs the writers’ room, and Peter Hoar directs the first episode. Netflix has set the premiere for Oct. 9, with all eight hour-long episodes dropping for subscribers to stream.

Netflix is dropping a slate of LGBTQIA+ shows.

“BOOTS” is not the only queer show coming to Netflix. There are a handful of LGBTQIA+-forward titles either landing in the fall window or arriving on the platform that queer viewers should know about.

“Nobody Wants This” returns for season two on Oct. 23. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody lead a cast that keeps the show’s sharp, modern tone intact. The new season promises more millennial rom-com energy that made the first season click. And while the series does not center on a single gay storyline, it features a diverse ensemble and queer characters woven naturally into its arcs.

Meanwhile, “Queer Eye” is heading into a landmark final run with season ten, which went into production in Washington, D.C. in mid-2025. Netflix confirmed that this will be the Fab Five’s last season, so expect the same mix of life-changing makeovers and more drama than ever. Netflix hasn’t locked in a fall release date specifically, but fans should be ready for more of the Fab Five through the back half of the year.

