BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

Indie rock artist Lucy Dacus has confirmed that she is in a relationship with her boygenius bandmate, Julien Baker. Dacus and Baker have been friends and collaborators since forming boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers in 2018.

Boygenius came together seamlessly. Each member was already carving out a solo career when they decided to collaborate, leading to the release of their self-titled EP. After a brief hiatus to focus on individual projects, the band reunited in 2023 to release their debut full-length album, “The Record.” The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, marking a significant milestone for the group.

In February 2024, during a secret show in Los Angeles, boygenius announced an indefinite hiatus, stating they would be “going away for the foreseeable future.” This news left fans both surprised and hopeful for future reunions. Nonetheless, things between Dacus and Baker seem to be going great. For years, their close partnership fueled speculation among fans, which Dacus has finally addressed.

Julien Baker inspired Lucy Dacus’s new album.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Dacus discussed the inspiration behind her upcoming album, “Forever Is a Feeling,” which will be released on March 28. The album is described as a tender depiction of her romance with Baker. Dacus later opened up about the decision to keep their relationship private, suggesting that she did not want to pollute the experience.

“We just talked about it kind of recently, and we were like, ‘What is actually at risk for people knowing this?’ We wanted to be protective because it matters so much,” she told People magazine. “I hope to God people knowing won’t make it a less true or pleasant experience. So that’s one of the many precious things I’m giving up with this record. And she’s ready to be telling people, too. So, from us to you, we are in love.

The couple’s relationship has influenced Dacus’s songwriting, with tracks on the new album reflecting her experiences. One song, “Most Wanted Man,” hints at Baker’s origins in West Tennessee. Dacus and Baker’s bond adds a new dimension to their music, although it is unclear if they plan to produce a collaborative album.

Lucy Dacus came out twice?

Dacus has previously discussed her sexual identity, expressing uncertainty about the concept of “coming out.” Dacus first spoke about her sexual identity in a 2016 interview with NPR. During the interview, Dacus described herself as “queer,” although she later suggested that she revealed this by accident.

In a 2021 essay, she reflected on her experiences, questioning the move. “My stomach was in knots waiting for the article to come out, and I felt a low-grade panic the whole day it was published,” she wrote in an essay for Oprah Daily. “My mom called me after she read it, concerned, because she still saw the word “queer” as a slur. I told her what it means to me, why I like it as a catch-all term, and how it feels like saying not straight and none of your business.”

As Dacus and Baker continue their artistic journeys, fans are showing love to the couple for their openness. While boygenius shared that they’re going on a hiatus in 2024, fans are still hoping for a project from Dacus and Baker.

What is your favorite boygenius song?

