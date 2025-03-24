BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

“American Idol” runner-up, David Archuleta, shocked fans when he came out as queer years after he won the singing competition. The Utah native competed on “Idol” in 2008, coming in second behind David Cook. Following his impressive “Idol” stint, Archuleta released his debut single, “Crush,” in August 2008. The track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the singer appeared to be destined for pop glory.

In 2012, Archuleta stepped away from the spotlight to serve as a missionary in Chile for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The experience gave him time to reflect and gain new perspectives, which would later influence his decision to come out. Here’s a look at how Archuleta came to terms with his sexuality.

David Archuleta came out in 2021.

Archuleta took to Instagram in 2021 to reveal that he was a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” Archuleta wrote (via People magazine). “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders, so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

Advertisement

In a 2024 interview with PAPER Magazine, Archuleta further discussed the complexities of his sexuality after years of grappling with his identity within the confines of his religious upbringing. He shared how his departure from the Mormon Church and his public acknowledgment of being queer have been life-changing experiences.

The singer, who was previously engaged to three different women, revealed that he would become anxious around his fiancé because of his attraction to men. “I was having anxiety attacks when I was around her because you’re trying to force intimacy with someone that you’re not able to experience,” Archuleta told People magazine. “I didn’t want to accept that I was into guys.”

David Archuleta’s decision to come out has inspired new music.

During an interview with Yahoo, Archuleta revealed the internal conflicts he faced, including moments of suicidal ideation. “I just kind of thought, ‘Well, [suicide] would be a better option,” he said. “I’d rather end things before it gets that bad.” Instead, the singer chose to live his truth, and he’s now using the experience as inspiration for new music.

Advertisement

His single “Hell Together,” inspired by his mother’s unwavering support, reflects his personal evolution and the bonds of family. Archuleta recounted how his mother, upon learning of his decision to leave the church, expressed solidarity by saying, “If you go to hell, we’re all going to hell with you.”

Archuleta is also writing a memoir. The book will take a detailed look at his childhood as a Mormon and his rise to fame. “It’s about coming out of the closet, coming out of Mormonism, and trying to teach people why coming out is not just a choice,” he told People magazine. “Because people from where I grew up thought, ‘Well, you made the choice to do that. Why would you do that?’ And it’s like, well, I tried everything not to be queer.”

What is your favorite David Archuleta song? Comment below!