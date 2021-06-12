'American Idol' Alum David Archuleta Pens Heartfelt Message About Struggles With His Sexuality

David Archuleta took to social media with an emotional note about his sexuality.

via Complex:

The American Idol alum addressed the issue in a lengthy message posted to social media on Saturday. He told fans he had come out as gay to his family back in 2014, but is now uncertain where he lands on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” said Archuleta, who grew up in a Mormon household. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.”

The 30-year-old singer and actor said he was romantically attracted to both genders at one point, but later realized he may be asexual, as he didn’t experience many “sexual desires and urges.” He went on to say that his lack of sexual attraction worked in his favor because he had committed to saving himself for marriage.

“Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers,” he continued. “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it.”

Archuleta said he felt it was important to speak on his sexuality because many of his fans have experienced the same struggles and uncertainty. He then admitted that he had tried to change himself for 20 years before realizing, “God made me how I am for a purpose.”

“Instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality,” he wrote. “So many other traits of who I am come from how I’ve been created. If other people choose to live differently than what you’ve been raised to believe is right, please have compassion because it’s most likely been an exhausting journey for them to be ok with the feelings they have and never have been able to change.”

Everyone has their own journey. You can read David’s full note below.

??? sharing my thoughts pic.twitter.com/NELz0Ufc10 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 12, 2021