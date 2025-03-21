BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

The drag community is continuing to mourn the loss of The Vivienne’s, born James Lee Williams, who sashayed away too soon at the age of 32. The queen, who snatched the crown as the first-ever winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” was found unresponsive at their Cheshire home on Jan. 5.

The performer began their drag career in Liverpool, adopting the stage name The Vivienne’s as a tribute to fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. They went on to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” becoming an international drag star. Following their victory, The Vivienne’s starred in “The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood,” a BBC Three series documenting the TV personality’s journey to produce a music video in Los Angeles. The Vivienne’s also co-hosted “I Like to Watch UK,” a Netflix review web series — alongside fellow drag artist Baga Chipz.

The Vivienne’s death has left a void in the LGBTQIA+ community, with fans mourning the loss. The family of the reality star has since revealed her cause of death, providing some closure for those impacted by the tragedy.

The Vivienne’s cause of death has been revealed.

The unfortunate circumstances surrounding The Vivienne’s cause of death have been revealed. According to the drag star’s family, The “Drag Race” star died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking ketamine, per BBC.

The Vivienne’s sister, Chanel Williams, has since expressed the family’s heartbreak and their hope to raise awareness about the dangers of ketamine. “Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent,” she stated to the publication. “If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

Simon Jones, The Vivienne’s manager and close friend, echoed the family’s sentiments. He emphasized the importance of discussing the causes of the performer’s death to inform others about the consequences of ketamine use. Additional inquiry into the reality star’s death is scheduled for June. However, Cheshire police have reported no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Vivienne’s friends have shared tributes to the star.

The Vivienne’s sashayed into the spotlight after winning the inaugural season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” in 2019. They later competed in Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” in 2022 and became the first drag performer to participate in “Dancing on Ice,” placing No. 3 in the fifteenth series in 2023.

Following the news of The Vivienne’s death, tributes poured in from the entertainment industry. Michelle Visage, a judge on “Drag Race,” shared a touching note on Instagram. “Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it, but I loved your friendship most of all,” Visage wrote. “You were a beacon to so many. “

RuPaul also shared his condolences, writing, “With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne’s — an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.”

The Vivienne’s family has since announced plans to collaborate with substance abuse charities to honor the star’s legacy and assist others facing similar challenges.

