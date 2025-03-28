BY: DM Published 21 hours ago

The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles were a fabulous affair, with LGBTQIA+ icons stepping out in style for the annual celebration. The GLAAD Media Awards have been a significant event in the LGBTQIA+ community since their inception. Established by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) in 1990, these awards honor media members for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQIA+ folks. Over time, the awards have expanded to include various categories and become even more inclusive.

The GLAAD Media Awards are celebrated annually in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, attracting a wide array of attendees from the entertainment industry. The awards continue to play a crucial role in promoting acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community through media representation.

The ceremony also provides an opportunity for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to dress-up for the night. Here are some of the best fashion looks from the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards.

1. Doechii

Rapper Doechii’s fashion reign continued at the GLAAD Media Awards. She snatched wigs in a deconstructed Maison Margiela ensemble that screamed avant-garde chic. Accessorizing with a measuring tape necklace and the controversial Tabi shoes – which she rocked effortlessly. During the ceremony, Doechii took home the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Music Artist.

2. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X once again proved he’s the undisputed king of the red carpet. He stepped onto the scene in a look that could be described as “Yeehaw Chic.” The rapper donned a cowboy hat and a massive faux fur jacket, pairing the look with oversized jeans that featured fringe on the pockets.

3. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is still flying high following the success of “Wicked,” and she did not miss a beat at the GLAAD Media Awards. The Oscar-nominated star donned a black-belted Christian Dior dress and was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for raising visibility and empowering the LGBTQ community.

During her speech, Erivo acknowledged the challenges of embracing one’s true self, stating, “I have spoken about being your whole self and your true self. I speak about the prizes that come from being you against odds, but rarely do I acknowledge how hard it can be.”

She continued: “The road has not been paved with yellow bricks and, instead, paved with glass and potholes.”

4. Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts: Couple Goals

Power couple Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts coordinated their looks to perfection. Nash rocked a sleek black dress, while Betts wore a gold and black suit. While the couple attended the 2025 ceremony as supporters, Nash was previously honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

5. JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa turned heads with a bold new hairstyle, debuting a mohawk with the sides of her head shaved and painted in the colors of the Pride and transgender flags. Additionally, her jacket included the messages, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Protect trans kids.” The self-proclaimed “CEO of gay pop” complimented her look with a pair of bedazzled denim shorts and sparkly sneakers.

