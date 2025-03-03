BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 minutes ago

Cynthia Erivo is having a moment! No, scratch that! She’s having an era. The powerhouse singer, actress, and all-around icon will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th GLAAD Awards for her fearless advocacy and groundbreaking career. Known for her unmatched vocals and soul-stirring performances, Erivo has never shied away from using her voice to uplift and empower marginalized communities. Now, GLAAD is making it official: Her impact is undeniable.

Cynthia Erivo’s Star Power Is at an All-Time High

If you thought Erivo was already a household name, 2024 proved she’s only getting started. Last year was nothing short of transformative for her career, and so will 2025. In November 2024, “Wicked” hit the big screen, and Erivo’s spellbinding performance as Elphaba left audiences and critics breathless. Elphaba’s journey — fighting prejudice, defying expectations, and reclaiming her power — mirrors the experiences of marginalized communities.

Erivo didn’t just play the part; she lived it, bringing raw emotion and depth that made her Elphaba unforgettable. From the moment she belted out “Defying Gravity,” she redefined the role for a new generation. The film smashed box office records, and her undeniable chemistry with Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, fueled endless conversations. With the sequel set for release in November 2025, the world still can’t get enough of Erivo’s take on the misunderstood green witch.

Beyond the big screen and theater, Erivo dominated red carpets with her fearless fashion choices, dropped new music that had fans in their feelings, and continued to advocate for representation across the entertainment industry.

GLAAD Honors Cynthia Erivo’s Dedication to LGBTQ+ Visibility

GLAAD will honor her for her talent and unwavering commitment to LGBTQIA+ visibility and inclusion. The Stephen F. Kolzak Award, named after the late casting director and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate, is reserved for industry professionals who work tirelessly to eliminate homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia. Past recipients include Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ruby Rose, and Wanda Sykes.

“Her legacy is defined not by her numerous accolades and honors but by how with each new platform and milestone, she continues to show up for Black, queer, and other marginalized peoples amid her well-deserved success,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release. “As she continues to shatter glass ceilings, I am certain her commitment to showing up as the intersectional and authentic person she is will never falter, and it is a privilege to present her with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.”

Erivo has long been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and representation. She’s used her platform to advocate for queer artists, speak out against discrimination, and champion inclusive storytelling. Through her music, roles, and candid interviews, she has clarified that authenticity and acceptance are non-negotiable. And now, with GLAAD’s recognition, her influence is getting the spotlight it deserves.

A Well-Deserved Honor for a True Trailblazer

Erivo’s impact as an artist and advocate has made waves in the industry, and the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is just another reminder of how unstoppable she truly is. As she steps onto the GLAAD Awards stage, it won’t just be a celebration of her work. It’ll be a moment that cements her legacy. Because when Erivo speaks (or sings), so many listen. And that voice? It’s not slowing down anytime soon.

