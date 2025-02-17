BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

Amid the press run for “Wicked” fans took notice of Cynthia Erivo’s unique style. However, the Broadway veteran has been commanding attention on stage and red carpets for years. In a 2021 interview with FASHION Magazine, she credited her stylist, Jason Bolden, for helping to bring her vision to life.

“He understands what I want, how I want to see myself, and he also understands that I’m not afraid, so we really have fun playing with pieces,” she said. Adding, “I don’t know if I had very much style when I was younger. I was a confident kid and put on whatever I felt was right for me.”

Today, Erivo is a fashion icon. Whether she’s wearing avant-garde couture or edgy streetwear, she never shies away from making a statement. She has consistently turned heads on red carpets and on social media, proving her style is among the best in Hollywood. For those unfamiliar with Erivo’s daring fashion choices, here are five of her standout style moments that solidify her reputation as a fashion powerhouse.

1. Slaying in Schiaparelli

Erivo slayed in this bold and futuristic Schiaparelli dress. She rocks a metallic silver wrap that gives off high-fashion and space-age vibes. Her platinum blonde buzz cut and defined eye makeup add to the dramatic effect. Plus, the dress let’s Erivo show off her impressive body art.

2. Bold in Maison Valentino

If you need any more proof that Erivo has been a fashion icon for years, this outfit from 2021 will satisfy you. The award-winning actress is seen wearing a sleeveless dress by Maison Valentino that is just as unique as she is. The dress has a sleeveless yellow top paired with a dramatic, feathery purple skirt. She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace, a gold bracelet, and rings.

3. Fun and simple Stella Jean pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Erivo went all out with these Stella Jean wide-leg pants. The bold, artistic prints make the outfit pop. She paired them with a polka-dot top featuring a red collar, giving the look a fun, retro vibe. It’s playful but still stylish, and she pulls it off effortlessly.

4. Vera Wang floral prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

During award season in 2021, Erivo donned this high-fashion ensemble by Vera Wang. The outfit is unique in almost every way. It’s a floral-print suit dress with a giant tulle attachment. It’s not necessarily a dress, but it gives dress energy. Erivo complemented the look with a pair of knee-high boots.

5. Custom Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Erivo served drama in this all-black Louis Vuitton dress. The strapless bodice and voluminous skirt gave the look a bold, structured feel. She accessorized with a statement choker featuring a silver lion pendant, stacked earrings, and sleek sunglasses. Her green nail art added a pop of color, bringing some edge to the elegant fit.

Erivo’s fearless approach to fashion has solidified her status as a style icon. From show-stopping red carpet gowns to edgy, avant-garde ensembles, the actress proves that fashion is another form of storytelling. And while she may not have had the best style when she was younger, there is no doubt she is now a major trendsetter.

What are some of your favorite Cynthia Erivo fashion looks? Comment below!