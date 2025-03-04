BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

At the 97th Academy Awards, Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design. He was honored for his work on the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu. Tazewell’s win is a significant milestone in the Academy’s history. Prior to this, Ruth E. Carter was the first African American to win in this category for her work on “Black Panther” in 2018.

Tazewell’s victory is a testament to his talent and represents progress toward diversity and recognition for Black artists in the film industry. Here is what Tazewell said during his history-making speech.

Paul Tazewell thanked the creatives who helped make his win possible.

Tazewell began his speech by exclaiming, “This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor. I’m the first Black man to receive a costume design award for my work on ‘Wicked.'” His remarks were met with a standing ovation from the audience, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who starred in the film. Tazewell went on to extend thanks to the cast and crew of “Wicked,” gushing over Erivo and Grande. He referred to them as his “Oz-ian muses.”

“My Ozian muses, Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande], I love you so much – all the other cast, thank you, thank you, thank you, for trusting me with bringing your characters to life. This is everything. Director Jon M. Chu and producer [Marc Platt], thank you.”

In the Oscars press room, Tazewell opened up about what his win would mean for aspiring Black costume designers. He shared, “I’ve been designing costumes for over 35 years… there was never a Black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. To realize that that’s actually me, it becomes a ‘Wizard of Oz’ moment,” per Finger Lakes Daily News.

Social media cheered in celebration of Paul Tazewell’s Oscar win!

Tazewell’s achievement as the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design sparked a wave of admiration on social media. Industry professionals and fans took to Twitter to express their joy and commend Tazewell’s accomplishment. One user tweeted, “Although my girls, Ari and Cynthia didn’t win, we still made “Shiztory” w Paul Tazewell. ‘Wicked’ costume designer, the FIRST black man to win Best Costume Design! We also bagged Best Prod Design. [Shoutout] to all my Oz girlies… Oh, and that Defying Gravity performance was TEA! “?

On Reddit, discussions highlighted the significance of Tazewell’s win. A Redditor commented, “The costume design for ‘Wicked’ was perfect. Well-deserved and congrats to him on making history!”

Tazewell is paving the way for future generations of Black designers and artists. With a career that spans theater, television, and film, he is proof that creativity is limitless. He previously won a Tony Award for his work on “Hamilton” and an Emmy for “The Wiz Live!” His Oscar win for “Wicked” brings him closer to achieving EGOT status.

What was your favorite moment from the Oscars?