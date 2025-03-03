Complete List of Winners at the 97th Academy Awards

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

The Oscar winners 2025 complete list is here! The 97th Academy Awards have come and gone, but all of the films and artists honored during Hollywood’s Biggest Night can be found right here.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC. For the first time, the event was also available to stream live on Hulu.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best picture

“Anora” – WINNER

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora” – WINNER

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best original score

“The Brutalist” – Daniel Blumberg – WINNER

“Conclave” – Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez” – Clément Ducol and Camille

“Wicked” – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot” – Kris Bowers

Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here” (Brazil) – WINNER

“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)

“Emilia Pérez” (France)

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)

“Flow” (Latvia)

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist” – Lol Crawley – WINNER

“Dune: Part Two” – Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez” – Paul Guilhaume

“Maria” – Ed Lachman

“Nosferatu” – Jarin Blaschke

Best live action short film

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot” – WINNER

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two” – WINNER

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two” – WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land” – WINNER

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best documentary short film

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” – WINNER

Best original song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” – WINNER

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked” – WINNER

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – WINNER

Best film editing

“Anora” – Sean Baker – WINNER

“The Brutalist” – Dávid Jancsó

“Conclave” – Nick Emerson

“Emilia Pérez” – Juliette Welfling

“Wicked” – Myron Kerstein

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance” – WINNER

“Wicked”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown” – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

“Conclave” – Peter Straughan – WINNER

“Emilia Pérez” – Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys” – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

“Sing Sing” – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

“Anora” – Sean Baker – WINNER

“The Brutalist” – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” – Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5” – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

“The Substance” – Coralie Fargeat

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown” – Arianne Phillips

“Conclave” – Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Nosferatu” – Linda Muir

“Wicked” – Paul Tazewell – WINNER

Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” – WINNER

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best animated feature film

“Flow” – WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”