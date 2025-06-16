BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

Every June, global brands roll out rainbow flags, release capsule lines, and highlight their allyship during Pride Month. For the fashion industry, Pride Month has become more than a seasonal moment — it’s a catalyst for creative, meaningful capsule collections that pay homage to the LGBTQIA+ community’s rich history, resilience, and spirit of self-expression. From bold graphics and vibrant palettes to inclusive sizing and thoughtful collaborations, Pride fashion collections offer more than surface-level style — they tell a story.

But not all collections are created equal. Consumers are becoming more discerning, looking beyond marketing gimmicks and rainbow-washed merch to find brands that truly center LGBTQIA+ voices. Whether it’s through partnerships with queer artists, donating profits to LGBTQIA+ organizations, or offering long-term inclusivity, fashion has the power to uplift and amplify. Here are six Pride fashion collections in 2025 that you can be sure to do right, authentic, impactful, and rooted in community.

1. Puma’s Pride Collection

Puma firmly supports Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, proudly releasing its Pride 2025 collection to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights on a global scale. The collection reimagines football-inspired apparel with bold graphics, terrace-style details, and the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ flag, encouraging fans to stand out, be themselves, and play with pride—both on and off the pitch.

The vibrant lineup includes the Palermo Pride and Easy Rider Pride sneakers, Cool Cat 2.0 slides, rainbow-accented jerseys, tank tops, shorts, and adjustable caps. With this colorful drop, Puma aims to inspire a more inclusive and accepting world through sport and style.

2. Levi’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Capsule

“This collection was made by and for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said lead designer Cristobal Aleman, noting that the team drew inspiration from queer history in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and local institutions. Archival pieces from the 1970s to today informed the designs as a tribute to San Francisco’s legacy as a queer safe haven.

The “Meet You in the Park” campaign highlights real community figures, including country artist Shayne Gottlieb, multidisciplinary creative Nora Foss, MOTHER bar owner Malia Spanyol, DJ and model Sadyr Diouf, and artist-director Alicia Sadler.

The San Francisco-based brand makes an annual $100,000 donation to Outright International, a global organization that advances human rights for LGBTQ+ people worldwide.

3. Coach’s “Wear Your Story” Pride Collection

Coach has once again embraced Pride Month by launching a vibrant campaign and rainbow-infused collection. Their 2025 collection includes iconic pieces like the Luna bag emblazoned with Coach’s signature “C” in full rainbow print. This release continues Coach’s commitment to visibility and inclusivity, spotlighting classic silhouettes reimagined with pride-forward designs.

In support of Pride Month, the Coach Foundation is partnering with its long-time partner, the Point Foundation, to provide scholarships to LGBTQIA+ young people and their allies.

4. Converse

To mark Pride Month 2025, Converse has unveiled its eleventh annual Proud to Be collection with the empowering tagline: “For those prouder than ever to be themselves.” The brand continues to champion self-expression and inclusivity, emphasizing its support for those who are bold, proud, and unapologetically themselves.

According to Converse, this year’s campaign focuses on moving forward with love and joy for all. The 2025 collection features standout styles like the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Double Stack, a bold platform sneaker, and the Chuck Taylor All Star XXHi, a dramatic knee-high design, celebrating individuality with unmistakable flair.

5. TomboyX’s Gender-Inclusive Pride Drop

TomboyX, the queer-owned brand known for underwear that fits bodies of all kinds, launched a Pride collection focused on gender euphoria. Featuring swimwear, loungewear, and undergarments in various colors and inclusive sizing (3XS to 6X), their 2025 collection stands out for comfort and authenticity. TomboyX also gives back to organizations like the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

Pride fashion collections should be more than rainbow marketing. The best ones uplift queer creatives, offer meaningful donations, and create safe spaces for expression. Whether you’re looking for bold statement pieces or everyday staples, these brands prove that allyship looks best when woven into the fabric, not just printed on it.

As Pride Month continues to evolve, so does the expectation that fashion reflects authenticity. LGBTQIA+ shoppers deserve more than performative gestures — they deserve brands that show up year-round. When choosing what to wear this June (and beyond), opt for collections that celebrate and center the very people Pride is for.

Which Pride fashion collection will you be shopping this month? Let us know in the comments.

