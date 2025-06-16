Home > HUMAN INTEREST

From 1973 to Today: How the National LGBTQ Task Force Built a Movement

BY: DM

Published 2 hours ago

pride flag
Credit: Unsplash

When it comes to ride-or-die allies for the queer community, the National LGBTQ Task Force has been holding it down since 1973. Before rainbow capitalism, before hashtags, before mainstream Pride blew up — this organization was already in the trenches making noise, pushing policy, and protecting LGBTQIA+ rights.

Here is a look at how the organization has been making strides for queer folks.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is the OG advocacy group.
gay pride parade
Credit: Unsplash

Founded in New York City in 1973, the National LGBTQ Task Force is the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ rights organization. Its mission is to build power, take action, and create change that leads to freedom, justice, and equity for LGBTQIA+ people and their families. The Task Force fights for more than just gay rights. It also tackles issues impacting queer communities, including affordable housing, economic justice, reproductive freedom, and police reform.

From its earliest days, the Task Force — pioneered by Dr. Bruce Voeller, Barbara Gittings, and Frank Kameny — made history. Within months of its founding, the Task Force helped persuade the American Psychiatric Association to remove “homosexuality” from its list of mental disorders. In 1977, the group arranged the first-ever meeting between gay activists and the White House, and in the 1980s, it was on the front lines of the AIDS crisis.

Advertisement

Today, the Task Force runs a slate of programs and campaigns across politics, culture, and community support. Every 10 years, it leads an effort to ensure LGBTQIA+ communities are counted in the U.S. Census. Since many queer, BIPOC, and low-income people are undercounted, the Task Force partners with the Census Bureau and community groups to boost participation.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is always looking for new volunteers!
Queer gay sign
Credit: Unsplash

The National LGBTQ Task Force has been front and center in the news and culture. In December 2024, the Task Force mobilized supporters to call their senators against anti-LGBTQIA+ language in the National Defense Authorization Act. During Pride 2025, the Task Force co-hosted the Stonewall Wall of Honor induction for six Black trans and nonbinary heroes. And in February 2024, it mourned 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teen murdered in Oklahoma — using its platform to condemn violence and support LGBTQIA+ youth.

If you’re looking to get involved, the Task Force is always open to help. The Task Force is almost entirely volunteer-driven. You can sign up to help run events and spread awareness. Volunteers at Creating Change get free conference registration with the commitment to a few shifts. The Gala also has volunteer committees, and hundreds of queer and allied helpers staff each event.

Financial gifts are also crucial. The Task Force offers one-time, monthly, and legacy giving options. They even welcome gifts of stock, crypto, and IRA contributions. On their “Ways to Give” page, you’ll find “Donate Today” buttons and partnership info, since corporate sponsors and supporters help underwrite the mission.

Advertisement

Additionally, you can “Take Action” on current issues via their site. Check the Take Action portal for things like petition drives, letters to Congress, or protest info.

Ever volunteered for a queer org or Pride event? What was the experience like? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

pride fashion collections
FASHION / BEAUTY

#QueerInspiredFits: Pride Fashion Collections You’ll Want to Wear All Year Long

By: Kara Johnson
United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (Republican of Tennessee) offers remarks on 50th Anniversary of Title IX at the US Capitol in Washington.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Trump Administration Wants to Cease Pride Month, Officially Replacing It

By: Sierra Kennedy
US Supreme Court
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Let’s Celebrate: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Bostock Ruling Delivered a Historic Win for LGBTQIA+ Workers

By: DM
Gay men in Europe
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Before “Yas Queen,” There Was “Bona”: The Untold Story of Polari

By: DM
LGBTQIA young people
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Gen Z Is the Queerest Generation yet—here’s What the Numbers Say

By: DM
Khalid
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Welcome Home: Khalid Delivers Emotional Performance at First-Ever Pride Show

By: DM
Fire Island
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Before It Was a Party, It Was a Protest: The Real Story of Fire Island

By: DM
Kristen Davis
CELEBRITY

‘And Just Like That…’ Kristin Davis Shows Up for Trans Youth Off-Screen

By: DM
Pulse memorial
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

From Grief to Action: Pulse Remembrance Is About More Than Grief, It’s a Call to Action

By: DM
Puerto Rico
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Puerto Rico Just Made History With ‘X’ Gender Birth Certificate Ruling

By: DM