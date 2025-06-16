BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

When it comes to ride-or-die allies for the queer community, the National LGBTQ Task Force has been holding it down since 1973. Before rainbow capitalism, before hashtags, before mainstream Pride blew up — this organization was already in the trenches making noise, pushing policy, and protecting LGBTQIA+ rights.

Here is a look at how the organization has been making strides for queer folks.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is the OG advocacy group.

Founded in New York City in 1973, the National LGBTQ Task Force is the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ rights organization. Its mission is to build power, take action, and create change that leads to freedom, justice, and equity for LGBTQIA+ people and their families. The Task Force fights for more than just gay rights. It also tackles issues impacting queer communities, including affordable housing, economic justice, reproductive freedom, and police reform.

From its earliest days, the Task Force — pioneered by Dr. Bruce Voeller, Barbara Gittings, and Frank Kameny — made history. Within months of its founding, the Task Force helped persuade the American Psychiatric Association to remove “homosexuality” from its list of mental disorders. In 1977, the group arranged the first-ever meeting between gay activists and the White House, and in the 1980s, it was on the front lines of the AIDS crisis.

Today, the Task Force runs a slate of programs and campaigns across politics, culture, and community support. Every 10 years, it leads an effort to ensure LGBTQIA+ communities are counted in the U.S. Census. Since many queer, BIPOC, and low-income people are undercounted, the Task Force partners with the Census Bureau and community groups to boost participation.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is always looking for new volunteers!

The National LGBTQ Task Force has been front and center in the news and culture. In December 2024, the Task Force mobilized supporters to call their senators against anti-LGBTQIA+ language in the National Defense Authorization Act. During Pride 2025, the Task Force co-hosted the Stonewall Wall of Honor induction for six Black trans and nonbinary heroes. And in February 2024, it mourned 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teen murdered in Oklahoma — using its platform to condemn violence and support LGBTQIA+ youth.

If you’re looking to get involved, the Task Force is always open to help. The Task Force is almost entirely volunteer-driven. You can sign up to help run events and spread awareness. Volunteers at Creating Change get free conference registration with the commitment to a few shifts. The Gala also has volunteer committees, and hundreds of queer and allied helpers staff each event.

Financial gifts are also crucial. The Task Force offers one-time, monthly, and legacy giving options. They even welcome gifts of stock, crypto, and IRA contributions. On their “Ways to Give” page, you’ll find “Donate Today” buttons and partnership info, since corporate sponsors and supporters help underwrite the mission.

Additionally, you can “Take Action” on current issues via their site. Check the Take Action portal for things like petition drives, letters to Congress, or protest info.

