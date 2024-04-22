Beyoncé Leaves The Doubters On Mute While Showing Her Waist Length Natural Hair During Wash Day Routine [Video] | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Monday to share her Cécred “wash day ritual.”

via: Vibe

During the wee hours of the morning of Monday (April 22), the “Cowboy Carter” singer dropped her wash day routine while using her new line of haircare products, Cécred. In the video montage on Instagram, Bee doesn’t shy away from showing her long hair and confessed she opts for color rather than applying a relaxer to her mane.

“I love Cécred wash days because I’m able to take some QT and focus on me,” she said in the video. “The products speak for themselves.”

We know that’s right!

Along with the video montage, Beyoncé revealed she was inspired to drop her wash day routine after seeing fans post theirs on social media.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives,” she said in the caption of the message.

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me,” she continued. “My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…”

She explained, “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products.”

“It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products.”