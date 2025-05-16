BY: Kara Johnson Published 5 hours ago

Regarding cinematic impact, LGBTQIA+ culture hasn’t just influenced film — it’s transformed it. From subversive indie breakthroughs to Oscar-winning masterpieces, queer stories have infused the big screen with authenticity, emotion, rebellion, and glamour. The result? Bodies of work that continue to push boundaries, open hearts, and reshape Hollywood’s lens.

Whether through unapologetic storytelling, trailblazing characters, or jaw-dropping performances, LGBTQIA+ films have consistently challenged the mainstream — and thank God for that. With queer creatives driving the narrative behind and in front of the camera, the legacy of LGBTQIA+ cinema is rich, riveting, and necessary viewing.

Here are seven iconic LGBTQIA+ films to watch that have left a fabulous footprint on film and queer culture alike.

1. “Paris Is Burning” (1990)

Advertisement

Before RuPaul handed out sashes and crowns, “Paris Is Burning” gave the world its first authentic look into the fierce and fabulous world of New York City’s underground ballroom scene. This documentary captures the lives of Black and Latinx LGBTQIA+ individuals who created their community through balls, houses, and categories long before it was trendy.

With themes of gender, race, class, and survival, the film offers a robust, sometimes heartbreaking, and always fierce snapshot of resilience and chosen family. It’s not just a film—it’s a cultural blueprint.

2. “Moonlight” (2016)

Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” is nothing short of poetic. Told in three distinct acts, the film follows Chiron, a young Black man growing up in Miami, as he struggles with his identity and sexuality amidst a harsh environment. From a bullied child to a guarded adult, we watch Chiron navigate love, trauma, and self-acceptance.

Advertisement

It’s a tender, haunting story that redefined Black masculinity on screen. It also made history as the first LGBTQIA+ film (and first with an all-Black cast) to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

3. “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995)

This campy road trip comedy stars Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo as three drag queens on a journey across small-town America. After their car breaks down, the trio ends up stuck in a conservative town where their glamour, sass, and open-hearted spirit begin to transform the community.

4. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019)

Advertisement

Set in 18th-century France, this visually stunning film tells the story of a forbidden romance between Marianne, a painter, and Héloïse, the reluctant bride she’s been hired to paint. What begins as an artist-subject relationship slowly blooms into an emotionally charged, sensual connection that defies the societal constraints of their time.

5. “The Watermelon Woman” (1996)

This indie gem is part satire, part documentary, and entirely revolutionary. Cheryl Dunye stars as a version of herself: a young Black lesbian filmmaker trying to uncover the history of an uncredited Black actress from the 1930s known only as “The Watermelon Woman.” What unfolds is a witty, layered exploration of race, sexuality, film history, and erasure.

6. “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

Advertisement

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as Ennis and Jack, two Wyoming cowboys who fall in love while working a summer job in the 1960s. What follows is a years-long, deeply repressed romance shaped by fear, societal pressure, and tragedy.

“Brokeback Mountain” brought gay love into the mainstream in a big way, earning critical acclaim and multiple Oscars (including Best Director for Ang Lee). It’s tender, devastating, and undeniably powerful—a film that helped many understand the cost of hiding love.

7. “Tangerine” (2015)

Filmed entirely on an iPhone 5S, this gritty and hilarious indie film follows Sin-Dee Rella, a trans sex worker in Los Angeles, as she storms through the streets on Christmas Eve to confront her cheating boyfriend/pimp.

Advertisement

Alongside her best friend Alexandra, they serve drama, chaos, and unforgettable one-liners. “Tangerine” is groundbreaking for producing and casting actual trans women of color in leading roles. It’s raw, accurate, and unapologetically alive — exactly what queer cinema should be.

From ballroom battles to cowboy love stories, these iconic LGBTQIA+ films do more than entertain — they document our history, celebrate our beauty, and call out our truths.

Every film listed here is a testament to the creative brilliance and cultural force of the LGBTQIA+ community. So, the next time you decide what to stream, skip the algorithm’s tired suggestions and reach for something with soul, style, and a little sparkle. Because queer cinema isn’t just a genre —it’s a revolution with a killer soundtrack.

Which of these iconic LGBTQIA+ films are on your favorites list? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement