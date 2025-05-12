BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Diane von Furstenberg’s husband, Barry Diller, has come out as gay after decades of marriage to the famed fashion designer. This announcement comes ahead of the release of his memoir, “Who Knew,” where he candidly discusses his sexuality and his unique, enduring relationship with his wife of 24 years.

Diller, the media mogul behind Paramount Pictures and the founder of Fox Broadcasting Company, met Diane von Fürstenberg in 1974. The two shared a decades-long relationship filled with breakups and makeup before finally marrying in 2001. Although rumors about his sexuality swirled for years, Diller never publicly addressed them — until now.

Barry Diller does not deny his love for Diane von Furstenberg.

In an excerpt from his memoir published by New York Magazine, Diller opens up about his sexual orientation. “I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers. We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends,” he wrote. “Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years. And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane.”

Diller went on to address the rumors surrounding their marriage and emphasize that their union was built on love. “It is the bedrock of my life,” Diller exclaimed. What others think sometimes irritates, but mostly amuses us.” He goes on to reflect on the evolving understanding of sexual identity, noting that today’s more fluid perspectives are a relief compared to the rigid norms of the past.

Diller will release his memoir, “Who Knew,” on May 20. It will offer deeper insights into his personal journey, his relationship with von Fürstenberg, and his reflections on identity and love.

Diane von Furstenberg has responded to Barry Diller’s confession.

Diane von Furstenberg responded to Diller’s public coming out with grace and support. She suggested that his revelation did not surprise her, as she knows Diller better than anyone. She emphasized their 50-year history of love, passion, and honesty, highlighting that their bond has always been authentic and lived privately.

“All I can tell you is Barry and I have had an incredible life, love for 50 years,” she told The New York Times. “We have been lovers, friends, married, everything. And, you know, for me, the secret to honor life and to honor love is never to lie.”

Diane’s love life has its own legendary status. She married German aristocrat Prince Egon von Furstenberg in 1969, snatching the name that would soon become a global fashion brand. Even though their marriage ended in 1983, they had two kids and kept a solid connection post-divorce. Diane held onto the name, claimed the legacy, and built her entire fashion empire around it.

“The minute I knew I was about to be Egon’s wife, I decided to have a career,” she told The New York Times. “I wanted to be someone of my own, and not just a plain little girl who got married beyond her desserts.”

