Pop queen Lorde is opening up about her gender journey, and she is not looking to be placed in a box. The singer, who broke into the music industry in 2013, keeps a relatively low profile. After wrapping up her Solar Power tour in 2023, she deleted her socials and went radio silent. But now, she’s back and has something to say.

In April, the New Zealand singer teased fans with a snippet of her new single, “What Was That,” on TikTok. She followed it up with a surprise performance in Washington Square Park, which the NYPD shut down due to a lack of permits. Undeterred, she returned two hours later for an impromptu appearance, dancing atop a table to her new track in front of a smaller, remaining group of fans.

Lorde is now candidly discussing her personal life, explaining her evolving thoughts on gender identity. Here is a look at what the singer had to say.

Lorde says she is ‘in the middle gender-wise.’

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde spilled the tea on how her relationship with gender has evolved. She recalled a conversation with fellow artist Chappell Roan, who asked if she identified as non-binary. Lorde replied, “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man,” she said. “I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

Lorde, who still uses she/her pronouns and considers herself a cis woman, describes herself as “in the middle gender-wise.” Lorde is unapologetic about her twist on gender, but she stresses she’s “not trying to take any space from anyone who has more on the line.”

“I don’t think that [my identity] is radical, to be honest. I see these incredibly brave young people, and it’s complicated,” she said. “Making the expression privately is one thing, but I want to make very clear that I’m not trying to take any space from anyone who has more on the line than me. Because I’m, comparatively, in a very safe place as a wealthy, cis, white woman.”

Lorde is talking about gender identity in her new album.

Lorde’s comments build on hints she’s dropped all spring. In early May, on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, she rocked a custom Thom Browne look with a dramatic open back — and explained it symbolizes where she’s “at, gender-wise.” “I feel like a man and a woman, you know?” Lorde told Vogue.

The remarks come days after Lorde’s interview with Document Journal, where she detailed her revelation. Lorde said she’d returned home after a rough patch of personal “turbulence,” gone through a break-up, and begun “really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit.”

Lorde credits queer art and literature for opening her mind. “I read a lot of queer writers. I just read all of Annie Ernaux,” she said. Lorde said the exploration of reading on bodies and identity helped shape her new album, “Virgin.”

So, it’s safe to say that Lorde is fully comfortable in her own skin and has no qualms in showcasing that in her music.

