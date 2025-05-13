BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) plans to implement a sweeping update to its gender policy. According to BBC, only biological women will be eligible to compete in competitive matches in the women’s game starting next season. The move follows a recent U.K. Supreme Court decision that changed the legal definition of “woman.” The ruling is expected to affect transgender women’s access to everything from restrooms to sports leagues.

What Caused the Trans Women’s Football Ban in Scotland

Judgment has been given this morning in the matter of For Women Scotland Ltd (Appellant) v The Scottish Ministers (Respondent) UKSC 2024/0042: https://t.co/QGmrliNOsG pic.twitter.com/f2qlAD2JMV — UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) April 16, 2025

Until now, the SFA allowed transgender women to compete under a case-by-case policy, with eligibility based on hormone levels. That approach aimed to balance inclusion with concerns about competitive fairness.

Under rising scrutiny, the SFA decided the current policy no longer aligned with the legal and international landscape.

The trans women’s football ban in Scotland reflects a broader shift across the sports world. The FA will enforce similar restrictions beginning June 1, excluding transgender women from participating in women’s football at all levels, CBS Sports reported.

“As the governing body of the national sport, our role is to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by UEFA and FIFA,” the FA said in a statement.

“Our current policy, which allows transgender women to participate in the women’s game, was based on this principle and supported by expert legal advice. This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football, then we would review it and change it if necessary.”

Currently, there are only 20 transgender women registered to play amateur football in England.

Community and Political Response

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLACTICO (@girlactico)

Reaction to the ban has been swift across political and community sectors. LGBTQ+ advocates and other sports clubs condemned the decision as regressive and exclusionary.

Stonewall released a statement following the SFA’s decision:

“The recent decisions of sporting bodies to ban trans women from women’s sport has been made too soon before the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling has been worked through by lawyers and politicians or before statutory guidance has been issued,” the organization said.

East London club Goal Diggers FC issued an open letter to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, calling for an immediate reversal of the discriminatory decision and highlighting that history is repeating itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goal Diggers FC (@goaldiggers_fc)

“We represent the many women, non-binary people and male allies who are horrified, disappointed and deeply disturbed by the recent decision to ban all trans women from playing football,” the open letter read.

“The Supreme Court decision is and will be, a stain on this country’s reputation. As a National Governing Body, you had an opportunity to show leadership, empathy, and humanity – instead, what we see is a pitiful and weak response to the mounting pressure.”

The trans women’s football ban in Scotland may also affect athletes beyond professional ranks. For many trans women, the field they once called home may no longer be accessible.

A Defining Moment for Scottish Sports

The SFA has positioned itself firmly in a growing global movement to limit trans participation in women’s sports. Whether the trans women’s football ban in Scotland sets a lasting precedent or triggers a legal and cultural battle remains to be seen.

Do these new rules uphold fairness — or codify exclusion? Drop your thoughts in the comments!