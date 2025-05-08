BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

“The Last of Us” star Isabela Merced has opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she identifies as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Her experience closely mirrors that of her character Dina, a bisexual woman navigating love and identity in a post-apocalyptic world. The hit HBO series doesn’t hold back when it comes to exploring the complexities of queer relationships. Through Dina’s honest conversations about past romances and her growing connection with Ellie, viewers get a storyline that feels real and relatable.

Merced also expressed a strong emotional connection to Dina, saying the character reflects parts of her own journey. “I think every baby gay should be allowed to be confused and should be allowed to be curious and figure it out,” she told Deadline. “I think Dina really does have feelings for Ellie, and she’s just really confused about it. I think, for me personally, that was a really relatable experience.”

Now, Merced is speaking even more openly. The actor revealed that she’s always identified as queer — which makes her portrayal of Dina feel even more authentic.

Isabela Merced is queer and proud.

Merced opened up about her queer experiences in a Variety interview and stressed how vital LGBTQIA+ representation is on screen. “No one actually thinks I’m queer, which is fine. I don’t really care. I’m an actor, so I can play anyone, right?” she said. “And I just think about people from my hometown who maybe have never seen this side of me watching this and really getting to know me in a way and understanding me and them really seeing it on a large scale.”

Merced said she and co-star Bella Ramsey brought their own personal experiences to shape Dina and Ellie’s relationship dynamic. She highlighted how they collaborated on a key romantic scene. Merced revealed that they “added some kisses that weren’t in the original script” to make the moment feel more real. Their shared experiences in queer relationships helped create the emotional depth and authenticity seen in “The Last of Us.”

Isabela Merced’s “The Last of Us” character is involved in a messy queer romance.

In Season 2 of “The Last of Us,” Dina and Ellie shift from close friends to full-on lovers. Unlike the video game, where they’re already together in Jackson, the HBO series lets us watch their relationship blossom from the beginning. But the vibe takes a sharp turn when Dina drops a bomb — she’s pregnant. The reveal forces Ellie to confront her feelings while also carrying the burden of being immune to the infection.

Ramsey, who plays Ellie, called her on-screen lover “brilliant” and gushed over Merced’s addition to the hit show. “She’s so brilliant, and I’m really excited for people to see how wonderful she is and how much light and energy and humor she brings to this season,” Ramsey told IndieWire. “She really just had this unwavering energy about her the whole time, which was really great for being on set. When I was like an old tired grandpa, she’d be like this little sprite that would come in and just make everybody party.”

