Catherine O’Hara Joins 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Catherine O’Hara has been cast in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at HBO.

via Variety:

Details on the character O’Hara will be playing are being kept under wraps. She joins returning series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the hit series alongside new cast members Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

O’Hara is one of the most celebrated comedic actresses in modern times, having first broken out during her time on the acclaimed sketch comedy series “SCTV.” She is best known most recently for her starring role in the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” on which she played Moira Rose throughout the show’s six-season run. She received two Emmy nominations for the show, winning the award for best actress in a comedy in 2020 for the final season. O’Hara is also known for her work in the films of Christopher Guest like “A Mighty Wind,” “Best in Show,” and “Waiting for Guffman.” She has starred in other features like “Beetlejuice,” and “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2.”

O’Hara is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“The Last of Us” is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Neil Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog. The official description states “the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Season 1 of the series was written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann. Both have also directed episodes of the show. Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, executive produce along with PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as well as Rose Lam. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce.

The cast for Season 1 also included Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker.

“The Last of Us” proved to be a massive hit with both critics and audiences. In addition to stellar viewership, the show received multiple awards nominations for its first season. It received three Golden Globe nominations as well as 25 Emmy nominations. The show won eight Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys. That includes wins for both Offerman and Reid for best guest actor and actress in a drama series respectively.

