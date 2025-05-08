Simon Cowell Details He Was Once Offered a Six-Figure Paycheck to Judge a Couple Having Sex [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

The America’s Got Talent judge reflected, “It was actually a lot of money,” adding, “I thought, ‘Do I?’”

Simon Cowell has seen a lot in his career, but this jaw-dropping request was enough to leave even him speechless.

During an appearance on the How to Fail podcast on Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent judge opened up about one of the most bizarre encounters he’s ever had with a fan. And let’s just say, it came with a six-figure twist.

“People used to ask me to be rude to them,” Cowell shared, noting he’d always decline those asks. But one night, things got even weirder.

“I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and said, ‘I love your show. Would you take a picture?'” Cowell recalled.

Easy enough, right? That’s what Cowell thought, till the request took a turn for the NSFW when the man introduced his wife and asked: “Would you judge us having sex?”

“I’m like, ‘Are you winding me up?'” he continued, admitting that he thought the man was joking. “They went, ‘No, we’ll pay you.’ So I asked, ‘How much?’ It was actually a lot of money.”

A whopping $150,000 to be exact, all to sit in and critique their bedroom moves.

Cowell said he thought about it for a second, but ultimately passed.

“I just can’t do it,” he said. “It was so bizarre.”

While Cowell is known for his brutal honesty on-screen, the longtime TV personality said he’s actually pretty shy behind the scenes, and gets a little awkward in social situations.

“I can’t go to a pre-party. It’s my worst thing in the world, making small talk with someone I don’t know, he confessed, revealing that fiancée Lauren Silverman is much better at working a room.

He recalled one party for Joan Collins where he was so uncomfortable during the pre-dinner mingling, he bailed after just 30 minutes at the table.

“I was dying inside,” Cowell said. “It was draining.”

via: TooFab