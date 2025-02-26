BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 minutes ago

New COVID fears have reportedly resurfaced.

A new mystery virus that has already killed 50 people is being compared to the COVID outbreak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unknown illness, first discovered in three children who ate a bat, has spread rapidly throughout the northwest Congo.

The latest disease outbreak has been traced to a village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the three kids ate a bat – and all died within 48 hours.

Since the outbreak on Jan 21. there have been more than 400 reported cases of the virus and 53 deaths.

World Health Organization officials are especially concerned because the symptoms, which include fever, vomiting, and internal bleeding, come on fast and strong.

Similar symptoms are typically linked to known deadly viruses, such as Ebola, but researchers have ruled these out based on tests of more than a dozen samples collected so far.

One medical director in the region called it, “Really worrying.”

Worried health officials have launched a probe to find out more about this new disease and where it came from.

One researched told the Daily Mail: “There is a huge amount of uncertainty about this outbreak. Outbreaks like this will happen many times around the world and are typically brought under control relatively quickly. However, here, it is concerning that we have hundreds of cases and over 50 deaths, with hemorrhagic-fever like symptoms widely reported among those cases.”

They added: “Tests are never 100 per cent accurate, and it is likely that with increased testing, we will have a confirmed pathogen in some of those samples. The lack of healthcare infrastructure in the DRC means the public health response is more complicated.

‘However, the country has had mpox and Ebola outbreaks in recent times, so they are experienced at addressing infectious disease epidemics.”

Officials have speculated for years COVID-19 originated with bats in a Chinese lab, and RadarOnline.com revealed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) backs the lab leak theory.

The evaluation, declassified and released by new CIA director John Ratcliffe, was conducted during the Biden administration using existing evidence available to the CIA.

The analysis includes a closer look at high-security labs in Wuhan, China.

Ratcliffe, a proponent of the lab leak theory, emphasized the importance of the CIA’s involvement in the discussion surrounding COVID-19’s origin, highlighting potential implications for U.S.-China relations.

Ratcliffe said: “One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID. That’s a day-one thing for me.”

He added: “I think our intelligence, our science and our common sense all really dictate that the origins of Covid was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly.

“So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.”

The search for the origin of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide and led to extensive lockdowns and disruptions, is crucial to prevent future outbreaks.

Determining whether the virus escaped from a lab could lead to enhanced regulations on risky virus research while identifying a wet market as the source might prompt efforts to improve security in such places.

