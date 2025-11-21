‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Files for Divorce from Husband Todd Tucker After 11 Years: ‘I’m Stepping Into a New Chapter’

BY: Denver Sean Published 32 minutes ago

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are getting divorced.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced she was splitting from husband Todd Tucker on Nov. 21

“I asks for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family,” she says in a statement

The couple wed in April 2014 and welcomed two children together

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Burruss, 49, and her producer husband Tucker, 52, met while filming the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2013. They tied the knot the following year in April.

Since then, the pair have welcomed two children: son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5. Both also have children from previous relationships: Burruss’ daughter Riley, 20, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 26.

In October 2022, Burruss told PEOPLE the secret to their happy marriage was “just great communication and having fun together.”

“We have a real understanding of each other,” she added.

The pair have also teamed up professionally on a variety of projects. A soul food restaurant chain in Georgia, a trucking company, and a Bravo series about their family and the restaurant business, are just a few of their collaborations.

On Nov. 14, Burruss was awarded the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos during BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas and thanked Tucker in her acceptance speech.

“To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award too,” she said.

The singer songwriter, who made her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2018 and will make her Broadway return on Dec. 11 starring in & Juliet, which will run through March 8, has since built an impressive résumé as a theater producer. Advertisement She earned a Tony Award nomination for The Piano Lesson and produced acclaimed revivals including The Wiz, The Piano Lesson, Thoughts of a Colored Man and last season’s Othello (led by Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal). Burruss previously shared with PEOPLE that the former couple’s career ambitions were quite aligned. “We have intertwined our wants and desires,” she told PEOPLE. “We have all these dreams, and sometimes, I’ll be all out of the box, but he’ll still be like, ‘Okay babe, let’s do it.'” Advertisement In honor of their eight wedding anniversary in March 2022, the reality star shared a video montage featuring photos of her and Tucker together, set to her song “Forever Love” featuring Q. Parker. The images were captured throughout the years and included the couple smiling with their marriage license as well as together at a NASDAQ event and on the red carpet. “We’ve got that forever kind of love! Happy Anniversary my love!!! @todd167,” she captioned the clip. “You were the perfect man for me. I’m a better me with you! ??? 8 years down & a lifetime to go!” Advertisement Tucker opted to post a photo slideshow of the couple and echoed his wife’s sentiments about their everlasting romance. “8 years of blessings! God is so amazing, he makes no mistakes. We have a forever kinda of love!” he wrote in the caption. “I look forward to our future and a life time [sic] of love. Happy anniversary to my amazing wife @kandi I Love you!” Advertisement via: PEOPLE Kandi Burruss Removes Todd Tucker’s Last Name From Instagram Profile; Ditches Wedding Ring Is there something going on with Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker? Some eagle-eyed Real Housewives of Atlanta fans certainly think so. There are multiple pieces of evidence pointing towards some trouble for the long-time couple. It has fans wondering if there’s trouble in paradise, or if this is all just a scheme that Todd set up. Advertisement Bravo fans have had a front-row seat to Kandi and Todd’s relationship. They met when the RHOA cast took a trip to Africa, and Todd was working for the show behind the scenes. Since then, they’ve had babies, built businesses, and put on a united front for their fans. But, as the r/RHOA Reddit thread pointed out, rumors are swirling that something might have gone wrong. The theories took flight after the celebrity gossip page, Crazy Days and Nights, shared a blind item about a “southeast Housewife” dropping her married name. Upon review, fans found several pieces of evidence pointing toward Kandi. Advertisement Exhibit A: Kandi’s Instagram page. One fan pointed out that her Instagram page no longer lists her name as “Kandi Burruss-Tucker.” Now, it just says ”Kandi Burruss.” Of course, that begged the question of whether or not she ever had Todd’s last name included. Honestly, has anyone ever actually called her Kandi Burruss-Tucker? However, as one fan pointed out that Bravo’s website does list her with her husband’s last name. The plot thickens. Advertisement Exhibit B: Todd’s absence from BravoCon 2025. At the event, Kandi was awarded the Wifetime Achievement Award for her excellence and dedication to Housewivery. Of course, it’s not the Tony Award she was hoping for this year, but you’d think her husband of 11 years, whom she met on the show, would be there to support her. Exhibit C: Kandi’s wedding ring. At BravoCon, Kandi did not wear her wedding ring. One fan on Reddit said they noticed that Todd hadn’t been wearing his either lately. Advertisement “Soon as I saw that they both stopped wearing their rings I knew something was wrong. Well if it for the best so be it,” the fan wrote. Of course, there could be a reasonable explanation for all of this. Maybe she never had his name in her Instagram bio. Perhaps they’re both getting their rings resized right now, and Todd was too busy shooting another one of those wildly successful movies he’s been working on to attend BravoCon. We’re not sure, but we’re keeping our eyes on these two. Advertisement The Real Housewives of Atlanta is streaming on Peacock and Hayu in the UK and Ireland. via: Reality Tea Kandi Burruss Receives The Wifetime Achievement Award At The Bravos: “I Will Always Cherish My Time As A Housewife” Advertisement Kandi Burruss was honored with the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos in Las Vegas. During the BravoCon Live show taping, which will air on Bravo on Sunday, November 16, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was honored for her time on the show. Advertisement It was former co-star Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Riley Burruss of Next Gen NYC who took the stage at the PH Live Theater to present the accolade to Kandi. “I did not have the Wifetime Achievement Award on my 2025 Bingo card, but here we are and I’ll take it, Burruss said about accepting the honor. Advertisement The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter recalled joining RHOA and said doing the show would be “something cute to do for a little while,” adding, “And little did I know, Bravo was gonna have me crying, laughing, arguing, singing, reading bitches or checks that I did not expect.” Kandi gave a special mention to the Bravo fans, as they have stuck by her even after leaving RHOA after 14 seasons. The reality TV personality said that her fans show up at the Broadway productions she produces, show support on her online streams, watch the TV shows she acts in, and continue to show love in everything she does, calling her fans the “Kandi-coated click.” Advertisement “I was gonna be gone from the Bravoverse, but then the torch passed to my daughter Riley,” she said, noting her daughter now stars on her own Bravo show. “Ya’ll are filming Season 2 of the Next Gen [NYC,] and I am so proud. You took the torch, laid it on fire and brought that Burruss heat to a whole new franchise and I’m here for it.” Kandi also didn’t let the opportunity pass to thank her family, that has been part of her Bravo journey through all these years, starring in spinoffs over the years. She joked that her family gave “Bravo way more drama than they paid for.” Advertisement Andy Cohen was also one of the people Kandi mentioned, saying that “it means so much that our relationship is bigger than the show,” choking up while saying, “I random text and check in mean a lot to me now more than ever.” “And to every woman I ever filmed RHOA with, I see some of y’all here tonight, the good, the bad, the shade, the laughs, the tears, we made history together,” Kandi said while holding back her tears. “Moments that will live forever. We created iconic television.” Advertisement Kandi ended by saying, “Even though I moved on, I will always cherish my time as a housewife. I will always represent our Bravo family because I’m worldwide. [And] I’m embedded in your motherf***ing brain, bitch.” via: Deadline