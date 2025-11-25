Corey Feldman ‘Had a Fun Reunion’ on DWTS for Finale After Calling Show ‘Toxic’ Behind the Scenes [Video]

Shortly after venting on a radio show about the unprecedented backstage turmoil and nonsense surrounding Dancing with the Stars, Corey Feldman shared a social media post claiming he “had a fun reunion with the cast and crew.” Just hours after blasting Dancing with the Stars as “toxic” behind the scenes in a sneak peek for a radio show appearance on Saturday, Corey Feldman jumped on his Instagram to tout that he “had a fun reunion w the cast & crew” of the show. Advertisement

The actor has been back in the ballroom to train with his former professional partner Jenna Johnson and fellow contestant Baron Davis and his pro partner Britt Stewart. They were the first two couples out this season, so may be performing briefly together during Tuesday’s 3-hour show.

The actor quipped that he was "back in the game" before clarifying it was just "4 a hot sec." He added that "it was def fun dancing 2day w @jennajohnson again & hanging w my new friend @iambarondavis who got some moves yall never got 2 c sadly & his beautiful partner @brittbenae."

He went on to share that he and Davis are looking forward to entertaining fans once more and has had his own prediction on who he thinks will win the season. He concluded by teasing, “if u watch real close u may even c me moon walk by, or spin across the screen real quick a few times, who knows?!” adding, “but njoy the show!”

The tone was a stark contrast to wat Feldman appeared to be saying during a preview for an appearance on a radio show shared Saturday by The Daily Mailwhere he claimed the show was "toxic" behind the scenes.

After an online backlash from some pros and even past contestants to his comments, it appears they may have been largely misconstrued as being about the production team itself. Instead, Feldman had nothing but praise for the team behind-the-scenes, with his criticism seemingly aimed more at those outside the direct sphere of the show.

The bottom line is while he didn't seem to love the noise surrounding his short stint on the show, he did seem to enjoy his time working with Johnson and the DWTS team directly — and seems to be having fun on his return, too.

Corey Feldman is opening up about his brief time on Dancing with the Stars — and according to the actor, there is “drama” that goes on behind the scenes.

In a preview for Feldman's appearance on an upcoming episode of Gurvey's Law radio show, shared by Daily Mail on Saturday, the former child star — who was paired with pro Jenna Johnson, before they were eliminated in week two — slammed the ABC reality series, claiming the show is "toxic" behind the scenes.

While discussing his short stint on the show, Feldman, 54, said he’s not thrilled about returning to the ballroom for Tuesday’s finale, in which all of the eliminated contestants return, but noted that Johnson was “wonderful” during his time in the competition.

"I'm not gonna get into it," he continued, "There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes. Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

“On the set, everybody gets along,” the Goonies star claimed. “Everybody’s great. Everybody’s happy. You’re working hard. You don’t even have time to look up. You’re just working.”

Feldman added, "You start reading these things in the paper, like, 'This person's mad at this person. These people aren't talking to each other.' Or, 'Are people working hard enough?' 'Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac it's so difficult to work with."

Feldman was seemingly referring to the comments made by Maksim Chmerkovskiy — whose brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is married to Johnson — which fed into speculation that something was amiss between Feldman and Johnson.

"Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside]," he told Daily Mail. "But I know that she's having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her."

In the preview for Gurvey’s Law, Feldman claimed he “asked” Johnson about the comments, and where they were “coming from.”

"She's like, 'Oh, it's just Max.' She rolls her eyes," he said, per Daily Mail'spreview. "She's like, 'It's just Max. Don't pay attention to him. He just wants attention.' I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Feldman and Johnson were sent home during the second week of competition in September after performing a cha-cha to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” The pair was eliminated alongside Baron Davis and his pro partner Britt Stewart.

However, even before the two were sent home, there were rumors swirling regarding possible drama, which were even more fueled after Maksim's remarks.

Feldman and Johnson ultimately put the speculation to rest after they were eliminated. Following the episode, Johnson shared an Instagram post dedicated to the former child star.

"Corey ? Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!" she exclaimed in her post at the time.

“Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever,” she added. “Never stop dancing ?? *Everyone go check his new EP he just released!!!!”

Feldman jumped into the comments to praise her in return, while addressing the speculation that there were tensions between them at all during their time together.

“Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with,” he responded. “Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable.”

"And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it," he added. "God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream. ???"