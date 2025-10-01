BY: Nick Fulton Published 9 minutes ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he will end his re-election bid, concluding a campaign battered by federal investigations, ethical controversies, and growing public backlash over his leadership and political alliances.

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

The Last Straw

The decision, delivered via a somber video message, marks the collapse of a once-ambitious political career that began with promises of transparency and equity and ended mired in scandal.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said, offering no apology for the corruption probes that have haunted his tenure. His name will remain on the November ballot, but he confirmed he will not actively campaign.

A Controversial Reputation

Adams’s exit comes less than a year after he was the subject of a sweeping federal investigation involving alleged illegal campaign donations, bribery, and ties to foreign governments. Prosecutors alleged his 2021 campaign funneled foreign money through intermediaries in exchange for political favors. Though Trump’s Department of Justice controversially dropped the charges earlier this year, multiple assistant U.S. attorneys resigned in protest, citing political interference.

The scandal revealed a pattern critics had long suspected: a pay-to-play mayoralty built on access, favors, and big-money donors. Activists and watchdog groups say Adams fostered a City Hall culture that rewarded loyalty over integrity and shut out grassroots voices in favor of real estate and corporate interests.

Public trust further eroded when it was revealed that Adams maintained close personal and political ties to Donald Trump. Despite being elected as a Democrat, Adams repeatedly praised Trump-era policies on policing and immigration, and even met with the president at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

The Field Responds

Adam’s fellow mayoral candidates provided reactions to his concluded bid.

“It’s a race between us and the failed politics that we’ve seen, whether it’s Andrew Cuomo or Eric Adams,” said Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. “It’s a politics where Donald Trump and billionaire donors are determining the actions of failed executives. We’re going to show that they can’t dictate the outcome of this race.”

While Mamdani’s response was critical of Adams, Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, was more sympathetic.

“I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness. You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes,” Cuomo said.

Lastly, Curtis Silwa, who is running as the Republican nominee, directed the attention to defeating Mamdani.

“Curtis Sliwa is the only candidate who can defeat Mamdani. Our team, our resources, and our funding are unmatched. Most importantly, we have the best solutions to help working people afford to stay in New York City and feel safe,” said a spokesperson for Silwa’s campaign.

As the city looks to its future, one thing is clear: the Adams era is over. For the past three years, Adams has presided over a city during one of the most intensely divisive times in American history. The mayor’s resume of public service, corruption, controversy, and viral scandals will conclude in January.

