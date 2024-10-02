More Charges Expected Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Federal Prosecutors Say

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

New York Mayor Eric Adams may be charged with further counts in his corruption case, prosecutors said, adding it was “quite likely” other defendants may be named.

Prosecutors made the disclosure during a hearing for Adams days after he was indicted on charges that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment on international trips that he mostly took before he was elected mayor, when he was serving as Brooklyn’s borough president.

Prosecutors didn’t say when the new charges or defendants may come, but noted they are moving quickly. It’s not clear whether any additional defendants would be part of the Adams case or part of additional cases.

Prosecutors did not say when but moving quickly. They said they have several related investigations underway.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge planned to set a trial date, offer some guidelines and address discovery, including the nature and volume of discovery. A protective order was agreed to regarding discovery material.

Adams gave a thumbs up to reporters on his way inside. Two people across the street were shouting at him to resign. Protesters held signs reading “Resign” and “Black Donald Trump” as they demanded Gov. Kathy Hochul “forcefully” remove Adams from office. She hasn’t given any indication she plans to do that.

The mayor is due back in court on Halloween.

Prosecutors expect the trial to take about four weeks, including a week for the defense. Adams’ attorney proposed a March trial.

Prosecutors say the travel perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomatic official in New York and Turkish businesspeople who wanted to gain influence with Adams. The indictment said Adams also conspired to receive illegal donations to his political campaigns from foreign sources who weren’t allowed to give money to U.S. political candidates.

The indictment said that Adams reciprocated those gifts in 2021 by helping Turkey open a new diplomatic facility in the city despite concerns that had been raised by the Fire Department about whether the building could pass all of its required fire safety inspections.

via: NBC New York