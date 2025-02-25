BY: DM Published 21 hours ago

The NFL has witnessed a shift toward inclusivity and diversity, noticeably within its cheerleading squads. While these squads were historically dominated by women, teams are now embracing diverse cheerleaders, many of whom are openly gay.

As of January 2025, approximately a quarter of NFL teams have integrated male cheerleaders into their squads, according to Out Sports. This shift not only enhances the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in professional sports but also challenges longstanding stereotypes associated with cheerleading. The presence of gay cheerleaders has been met with widespread support from fans and team members alike, creating a more inclusive environment on and off the field. Here are five gay cheerleaders leading the charge.

1. Quinton Peron

Advertisement

Quinton Peron’s impact on cheerleading is undeniable. He made history in 2019 as one of the first male cheerleaders to perform at the Super Bowl, a year after he joined the squad. Peron’s journey to the NFL sidelines began when he and Napoleon Jinnies successfully auditioned for the Rams’ cheerleading team. The classically trained dancer is also a reality star. He appeared in the thirty-fourth season of the CBS reality competition show “The Amazing Race.”

2. Napoleon Jinnies

Napoleon Jinnies, a California native, began his dancing in the seventh grade. Despite facing bullying for his sexual orientation during his school years, he continued pursuing his passion and became a competitive dancer at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. “I was always the only boy on the dance team in junior high and high school,” Jinnies told Refinery29. “And during those years, I was bullied for being gay. The bullies would make comments in the hallway, and one time, someone put gum in my hair.”

Advertisement

3. Jonathan Romero

The San Francisco 49ers introduced Jonathan Romero as their first male cheerleader in 2023. Romero, who is openly gay, expressed his surprise and gratitude upon making the team. “Never in a million years did I think this would happen,” he told Out Sports. “If you told me this two years ago, I would have said you’d be lying.”

4. Justine Lindsay

Advertisement

Justine Lindsay made history as the first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL when she joined the TopCats in 2022. Lindsay, a Charlotte native, announced her groundbreaking achievement on Instagram. “Cats out the bag, you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleaders as the first transgender female,” she wrote. “This is a moment I will never forget, and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring.”

5. Driss Dallahi

Advertisement

In 2019, Driss Dallahi became one of the first two male cheerleaders for the Patriots in over three decades. Dallahi, who specializes in aerials, joined the squad alongside Steven Sonntag.

Athletes like Dallahi, Person, and others are helping to change the NFL landscape. These milestones are a reflection of the league’s commitment to affirming individuals of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. The journey toward inclusivity in NFL cheerleading continues to evolve, with each cheerleader contributing to a more accepting sports culture. As more teams recognize the value of representation and diversity, the NFL could set a precedent for other professional sports leagues worldwide.

Which of these gay NFL cheerleaders is your favorite? Comment below!