BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

Becoming a parent is one hell of a rollercoaster ride, and for queer families, it comes with unique joys and challenges. As more LGBTQIA+ people start families, queer parenting books are essential. These books don’t just provide parenting tips but reflect the diverse experiences of queer families.

Why Queer Parenting Books Matter

Parenting isn’t one-size-fits-all, and for queer parents, traditional parenting guides often leave out important details. Queer parenting books help fill the gaps by addressing the realities of LGBTQIA+ families. These books tackle everything from navigating the adoption process to dealing with awkward questions from strangers. Representation matters, and for queer parents, these books can offer a sense of community, reassurance, and guidance. They provide relatable stories, practical advice, and affirmations that queer families belong and thrive just like any other.

If you’re in need of some pointers or require another perspective on specific issues, you’re in luck. Here are five queer parenting books that all rainbow parents should read.

1. “You’ll Be A Wonderful Parent” by Jasper Peach

Jasper Peach’s book is an emotional guide, offering support and encouragement for queer parents-to-be. Peach addresses the anxieties that many queer individuals face on their path to parenthood. The book mixes personal stories with practical advice, making it a comforting read for anyone stepping into the world of queer parenting.

2. “Love Makes a Family” by Sophie Beer

This vibrant children’s book is a must-have for LGBTQIA+ families. Sophie Beer’s joyful illustrations celebrate diverse families, showing how love —not biology — makes a family. While it’s aimed at kids, it’s equally heartwarming for adults. It’s a great way to introduce little ones to the idea that every family looks different but is equally valid.

3. “The Queer Parent” by Lotte Jeffs and Stu Oakley

Written by two queer parents, this book is a go-to resource for navigating the highs and lows of raising a family as LGBTQIA+ people. Jeffs and Oakley blend humor, personal stories, and helpful advice. They cover everything from fertility options to dealing with schools and extended family. “The Queer Parent” is perfect for parents looking for relatable, hands-on guidance.

4. “My Two Moms and Me” by Michael Joosten

Michael Joosten’s board book celebrates families with two moms. With simple text and sweet illustrations, it’s great for toddlers and preschoolers. “My Two Moms and Me” shows kids that families come in all shapes and sizes, reinforcing positive messages about queer family structures at an early age.

5. “Our Subway Baby” by Peter Mercurio

Peter Mercurio’s memoir tells the heartwarming story of how he and his partner unexpectedly became parents after his partner found a baby abandoned in a New York City subway station. This book is about love, fate, and the unbreakable bond between parent and child. It’s a moving read that shows how unexpected moments can lead to life-changing experiences. For queer parents, it’s a reminder that family is where love shows up, no matter how it comes to be.

Finding the right queer parenting books can truly benefit LGBTQIA+ families. These books offer more than just advice—they celebrate the unique experiences and diversity of queer families. As you prepare for your first child or navigate the everyday challenges of parenting, these titles provide practical tips, relatable stories, and plenty of heart.

What are some queer parenting books you’re currently enjoying? Comment below.

