BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 2 hours ago

When we scroll on social media, we are introduced to many people attending the gym. Nowadays, we have become addicted to creating the body that we want. Many people are grabbing their gym bags and figuring out their best fitness routine on social media. There has even been a vast majority of people joining running clubs. Do you want to discover the best fitness routine for your schedule? We share a few queer fitness influencers that will give you exactly what you are looking for.

But before we get into these experienced queer influencers, let’s discuss why beginning your healthy journey is vital.

There are many reasons why most people have started their fitness journey. One is the health scares that have come into our lives recently, especially concerning COVID-19. There have been several deaths regarding people becoming ill, either with COVID-19, heart disease, or other fatal diagnoses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 has caused over 1.2 million deaths since 2020. In addition, the CDC’s 2022 statistics show that 702,880 deaths were caused by heart disease, 101,209 were caused by diabetes, and 504,803 were caused by chronic liver disease.

Advertisement

Many people do not realize they have these diseases until it’s too late. Although not all diseases can be preventable, starting a healthy fitness journey and diet can still lower your chances of being diagnosed.

If you’re interested in starting your fitness journey, continue reading to learn about some of these queer fitness influencers that can bring your body goals to life.

1. Tom Daley

Advertisement

Instagram/YouTube: tomdaley



Tom Daley is an Olympic diver and fitness trainer. With 4 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, he shares training tutorials that include weights, strength and conditioning, gymnastics, yoga, ballet, and cardio.

2. Sam Cushing

View this profile on Instagram Sam Cushing (@sam.cushing) • Instagram photos and videos

Advertisement

Instagram/YouTube: @sam.cushing

Sam is a pianist and composer, as well as a fantastic at-home fitness trainer. He helps his 828,000 Instagram followers and 210,000 YouTube subscribers focus on muscle mass and strength training.

3. Body by Daddy

View this profile on Instagram Lizzy Bristow (@body_by_daddy) • Instagram photos and videos

Advertisement

Instagram/ YouTube: @body_by_daddy

Lizzie Bristow — also known as “Body by Daddy” — has a fitness program tailored specifically to the LGBTQIA+ community. With over 137,000 Instagram followers and nearly 2000 YouTube subscribers, Bristow focuses on the aesthetic goals of different demographics in the LGBTQIA+ community to help folks bring their dream bodies to life.

4. Pauline Nordin

View this profile on Instagram Pauline Nordin (@paulinenordin) • Instagram photos and videos

Advertisement

Instagram/ YouTube: paulinenordin

Pauline Nordin’s business, the Fighter Dieter, has helped over 150,000 men and women. The program offers meal plan ideas and the best workouts. As of this writing, her fitness community continues to grow, with over 127,000 Instagram followers.

5. Carson Twitchell

View this profile on Instagram Carson Twitchell (@carsontwitchell) • Instagram photos and videos

Advertisement

Instagram: carsontwitchell

Carson Twitchell helps gay men build lean muscle by coaching sustainable habits without using steroids. In addition, Twitchell offers scholarships for clients to train with him. He currently has 80,000 Instagram followers and counting.

6. Colton Ranson

View this profile on Instagram Colton Ranson (@colt.fitness) • Instagram photos and videos

Advertisement

Instagram: colt.fitness

Since 2017, Ranson has worked as a fitness coach. With over 80,000 Instagram followers, the trainer showcases his dedication to giving people the knowledge, confidence, and skills to enhance their lives inside and outside of the gym.

These fitness trainers are ready to help you improve your lifestyle while giving you the body of your dreams. Health isn’t just about feeling good on the outside; it’s about taking control of how you feel on the inside as well.

Have you started your health journey? Which workouts best suits you? Let us know your routine in the comments below!

Advertisement