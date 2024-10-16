Home > NEWS

Bronny James Opens Up About Recovering From Last Year’s Major Health Scare

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Bronny James has opened up about the recovery process from his near-death experience last year.

“My days aren’t normal anymore,” James told Men’s Health magazine in a brand new cover feature that dropped on Tuesday.

“I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was” … LeBron’s oldest son added.

Of course, TMZ broke the story in late July 2023. Bronny, during an unorganized scrimmage with his Trojan teammates, went into cardiac arrest, collapsing on the floor.

Thankfully, USC was equipped with medical equipment and trainers … who were able to resuscitate him.

He told the outlet that he is doing better … saying he has lowered the dosage of his heart meds since the incident.

Now he’s preparing to take the court alongside his father for the upcoming season of the Lakers … and while he isn’t interested in playing it up — he acknowledged to the outlet how surreal the moment is.

“Wow,” he said. It’s crazy that it’s gonna happen.”

With the massive expectations being placed on him … he’s doing what he can to find his peace — and being the best version of himself both on and off the court.

“I like to envision where I’d be if I found complete peace, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I like to think about where I would be if I were in this state of mind. I just close my eyes and breathe.”

via: TMZ

