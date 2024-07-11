7 Transgender Models Who Are Changing The Fashion Industry

The fashion industry is finally waking up to the diverse beauty of transgender models, and it’s about damn time! These fierce individuals are not just walking the runways; they’re breaking barriers, challenging norms, and making a statement. And they deserve their flowers.

Today, we shine the brightest light on the fiercely beautiful transgender models changing the game and making waves in the industry.

1. Indya Moore

Indya Moore, known for their stunning work on FX’s “Pose,“ is a model, actor, and advocate. Indya’s powerful presence has graced the pages of Vogue, Elle, and W Magazine. Their fierce looks and unapologetic attitude make them a standout in the fashion world. Indya isn’t just a model; they are a voice for the transgender community, fighting for visibility and equality.

2. Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom was the first openly transgender woman of color to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her journey is one of resilience and triumph, breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes. Leyna’s presence on the runway and in magazines like Vogue India showcases her as a trailblazer and a symbol of strength for transgender models everywhere.

3. Geena Rocero

Geena Rocero, a Filipino-American supermodel, is a fashion icon and a dedicated activist. She founded Gender Proud, an organization advocating for the rights of transgender individuals worldwide. Geena’s work with major brands like Rimmel London and her powerful TED Talk has made her a leading voice in the movement for transgender visibility and acceptance.

4. Teddy Quinlivan

Teddy Quinlivan’s bold personality and stunning beauty have earned her a place on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs. After publicly coming out as transgender in 2017, Teddy has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Her fearless approach to modeling and activism makes her a true game-changer in the industry.

5. Arisce Wanzer

Arisce Wanzer is a proud Black transgender model who has been turning heads in fashion. Her work with brands like Topshop and Opening Ceremony and her candid and humorous social media presence has made her a favorite among fans and designers alike. Arisce’s commitment to breaking down barriers for transgender models is inspiring and impactful.

6. Nathan Westling

Nathan Westling made headlines when he transitioned after a successful career as a female model. Known for his work with Prada, Saint Laurent, and Versace, Nathan’s transition was a pivotal moment in fashion. His bravery in sharing his journey has paved the way for more inclusivity and acceptance of transgender models in the industry.

7. Jari Jones

Jari Jones is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. As a Black transgender woman, Jari has made waves with her work in Calvin Klein and Dove campaigns. She is also an actress, filmmaker, and LGBTQIA+ activist. Jari’s commitment to diversity and representation in fashion makes her a powerful and inspiring figure.

These eight transgender models are changing the game and rewriting the rules entirely. As these models continue to break barriers and make their mark, they remind us of the beauty and power of diversity. So, next time you see them on the runway or in your favorite magazine, remember their names and celebrate their incredible journeys.