Victoria Monet Is Tired Of Questions About Ariana Grande, Opens Up About Sexuality

Victoria Monet is blossoming into a superstar. She released her debut major label album Jaguar II last year to acclaim from both fans and critics.

via: AceShowbiz

Monet has nothing but love for Ariana Grande, but she hopes people would stop asking her trivial questions about their friendship. In a new interview, Victoria got candid about her frustration which came from her connection to the “Yes, And?” singer.

“I’m super thankful because [Ariana] as a friend had done so much to put my name in people’s mouths and make sure she’s crediting everyone that’s writing for her,” the 34-year-old singer told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, January 31. “But in interviews, I just want to talk about my artistry.”

Victoria, who scores 7 nominations at the upcoming 2024 Grammys, added that instead of getting questions about her works, “they’re like, ‘What’s Ariana’s favorite color?’ ” She continued, “I’m like, ‘Uh, you should ask her.’ ”

The singer has been working with Ariana for years as she helped the “Wicked” actress pen her 2019 Hot 100 chart-toppers, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”. Ariana was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Thank U, Next” and Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings” at the 2020 Grammys. Victoria was also the mastermind behind some songs for BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, Fifth Harmony and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria talked about her sexuality. The artist, who came out as bisexual in November 2018 in an X post, admitted that she was initially worried that her coming out would hurt her career.

“I thought that conforming would make me go further,” she shared. “Being picturesque, straight…It almost felt like you didn’t want to add any more weights to your ankles trying to win a race. It’s like, you’re already a woman, you’re already black – you’d better pick a struggle.”

That aside, Victoria and her fans are excited as she’s nominated for Best New Artist and Record of the Year among others at this year’s Grammy Awards. She’s the second most-nominated artist following SZA.