Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Hits Back at Nicki Minaj on New Song 'Rattle' | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping it in the booth.

Her new album ‘MEGAN’ is out today and on one of the tracks, Megan seems to respond to Nicki Minaj’s onslaught of insults.

via Complex:

As you may or may not have seen being discussed this morning, the song sees the three-time Grammy winner referencing an unnamed “ho” who, despite their claims, “ain’t got no tea” on her, like so:

“Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ”

Nicki Minaj, notably, released the Megan-dissing “Big Foot” earlier this year, complete with a lyrical assertion of having “a lotta tea” on the target of the track.

Megan also shoots down any such tea talk in the Megan cut “Where Them Girls At,” rapping that the lack thereof inspires people to “make shit up.” On “Figueroa,” sequenced directly after “Rattle,” another line has jumped out as a perceived Nicki diss, with Megan rapping that she’s a “brat, not a Barbie.”

But back to our main event, “Rattle,” it’s also worth pointing out several other key lines, namely Megan’s timeline-establishing second verse. After cautioning “rich bitches” to “watch they back,” 29-year-old Meg reminds an unnamed “bitch” that it’s “been four years” since an unspecified event. She also urges this individual to “worry ’bout your man and your kid” instead of being stuck “reminiscin’ ’bout shit that we did.” As for any proposed “bitter bitch linkup,” meanwhile, Megan lets her fans know she’s not concerned about any such thing.

“Damn, bitch, it been four years

Worry ’bout your man and your kid

Your life must be borin’ as fuck if you still reminiscin’ ’bout shit that we did

And I ain’t worried ’bout the bitter bitch linkup

Y’all hoes earned them seats in the fan club

Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ”

Nicki’s “man,” of course, is her husband, Kenneth Petty. The two share a child together, a son, and their relationship, not to mention Petty’s past, has been a frequent topic of discussion among fans amid Nicki and Megan’s ongoing issues.

You already know Nicki isn’t going to like this. We anticipate the meltdown any minute now…

Listen to “Rattle” below.