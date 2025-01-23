Oscars 2025: See the Full List of Nominees

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The 2025 Oscar nominees have been unveiled.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced this year’s nominees live at 530 a.m. PT from the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The Saturday Night actress and Wicked actor shared the nominations for the 2025 Oscars across 23 categories, including best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted and original screenplay, documentary, animated feature, original song, score, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design and more.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, March 2, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, starting at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, continuing with the earlier start time the show debuted last year, on ABC and Hulu.

A complete list of the 2025 Oscar nominees follows.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Song)

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

International Feature Film

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Directing

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked