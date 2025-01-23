Home > NEWS

Oscars 2025: See the Full List of Nominees

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

The 2025 Oscar nominees have been unveiled.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced this year’s nominees live at 530 a.m. PT from the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The Saturday Night actress and Wicked actor shared the nominations for the 2025 Oscars across 23 categories, including best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted and original screenplay, documentary, animated feature, original song, score, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design and more.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, March 2, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, starting at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, continuing with the earlier start time the show debuted last year, on ABC and Hulu.

A complete list of the 2025 Oscar nominees follows.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Song)

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

International Feature Film

Brazil, I’m Still Here
Denmark, The Girl With the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia, Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Directing

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

