Tuned In: Bingeworthy Shows With Transgender Leads

While Hollywood has listened to the call for more representation of transgender people in shows, there’s a massive amount of room for improvement. Some of your favorite shows with transgender leads get canceled, or as new shows premiere, trans characters are left out.

The demand is certainly there. According to the MRI-Simmons LGBTQ and Gender Identity Study, half of Americans say they like it when TV shows and movies show transgender or nonbinary characters.

“Of the 468 characters counted across scripted broadcast, cable, and streaming, 24 (five percent) are transgender,” Glaad’s Where We Are on TV 2023-2024 report states.

In 2024, there’s been an overall decrease in trans men and women characters and an increase in trans nonbinary characters with more representation of White, queer characters.

Here are five shows with transgender leads you can catch up on or enjoy for the first time.

1. “Dead End: Paranormal Park”

Trans creator Hamish Steele made history with the Netflix original show “Dead End: Paranormal Park.” The series is based on the comic book “Deadendia” and is one of the first trans-led animated series ever. The horror comedy features Barney Guttman, a gay, transgender teen boy voiced by trans actor Zach Barack. He and his co-worker Norma battle supernatural forces at the amusement park where they work as security.

2. “The Umbrella Academy”

Trans actor Elliot Page portrays Viktor Hargreeves in the hit series “Umbrella Academy.” Viktor, known as Number Seven, appeared to have no superpowers like his adopted brothers and sisters. With time travel and apocalypse themes, we follow Vanya as she becomes Viktor and steps literally into his powers.

3. “Gossip Girl” The 2021 reboot of “Gossip Girl” explores the lives of private school students through social media in New York. Stylist Luna La, played by Zión Moreno, warms up the screen as the show develops, digging into her core traumas while being trans. 4. “Heartstopper” Trans actress Yasmin Finney plays high schooler Elle Argent on Netflix’s “Heartstopper,“ a show about friendship, chosen families, love, and self-discovery. Elle moves from an all-boys school to an all-girls school and is one of the main characters’ best friends. The character has received praise for being a well-rounded, positive representation of the trans experience without relying on negative tropes.

5. “Pose”

The award-winning series “Pose” sashayed into our lives in 2018, featuring the largest amount of trans actors in regular roles of any scripted television series in history. Delve into the stories of Black and Latine queer characters through ballroom culture and house competitions in New York City during the late ’80s and early ’90s.

We yearn for the day when there are too many shows with transgender leads to keep up with. Until then, these shows with quality representation will have to do. One thing is for sure: for Hollywood to keep our faves on our TV screens and tell more of our stories, supporting these shows through viewership and public support speaks volumes.

What are some of your favorite shows with transgender leads? Let’s discuss your picks in the comment section below!