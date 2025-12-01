Meghan Markle Mocked as ‘Salmonella Sussex’ After Thanksgiving Cooking Clip Sparks Hygiene Backlash [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Meghan Markle shared a Thanksgiving Instagram video showing herself seasoning and preparing a raw turkey.

Meghan Markle is facing an unexpected wave of online criticism after a Thanksgiving cooking video left some viewers alarmed over her kitchen hygiene.

The Suits alum, 44, posted a short Instagram clip showing herself seasoning and preparing a raw turkey — only to be swiftly mocked and nicknamed “Salmonella Sussex” by critics who accused her of making a basic food-safety mistake.

Meghan Markle’s Turkey Video

In the video, Markle is seen sprinkling spices, rubbing seasoning into the turkey, and adding lemon zest while wearing multiple rings and bracelets. The clip, set to Bob Dylan’s Turkey Chase, was captioned with a playful nod to holiday humor: “Let the ‘game’ begin. Get it? #momjoke.”

But online reactions were far from lighthearted. Commenters on X quickly piled on, expressing disgust that Markle left her jewelry on while handling raw poultry— a practice many argued can trap bacteria and cause cross-contamination.

“Meghan, what in the ‘Salmonella Sussex’ is going on here?!” one user wrote. Another added, “I don’t know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food. Especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria.”

Others echoed similar concerns, calling the video “disgusting”, “gross” and proof that Markle had “no idea what she’s doing” in the kitchen.

The Backlash

Several commenters highlighted the risk of spreading bacteria by touching surfaces after handling raw poultry.

One person tweeted, “She’s spreading bacteria all over everything she touched as well. Poultry has to be handled carefully and washing hands a lot to avoid cross contamination. Good grief.”

The backlash came just days after Markle shared a warm Thanksgiving message through her As Ever lifestyle brand. In a newsletter, she wished supporters a happy holiday and reflected on her family’s celebrations.

“I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we’ve grown As Everthroughout the year,” she wrote, expressing gratitude that the brand’s items—such as jams, honey, candles, and wine—had become part of customers’ homes and traditions.

Markle continued, “Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful.”

Despite the wholesome message, the turkey-prep clip overshadowed the sentiment for many viewers.

As the video circulates, reactions online remain sharply divided — some amused, others exasperated, but nearly all weighing in on what has unexpectedly become the week’s most talked-about holiday kitchen controversy.

via: RadarOnline.com

Meghan Markle Cracks a ‘Mom Joke’ as She Prepares Thanksgiving Turkey in Home Kitchen

Meghan Markle shared a peek at her Thanksgiving preparations on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex posted a sped-up video of her seasoning her turkey with various spices

“Let the ‘game’ begin,” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “#momjokes”

Meghan Markle is getting her “game” face on for Thanksgiving.

The Duchess of Sussex and As ever founder, 44, gave a sneak peek at her preparations for the holiday feast on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 26. A sped-up video showed her seasoning a raw turkey in a roasting pan, rubbing it with various spices and finishing it with a grating of lemon zest.

“Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan captioned the clip, set to Bob Dylan’s “Turkey Chase,” adding a turkey emoji. “Get it? #momjokes.”

Turkeys are known as “game birds,” wild birds that are hunted for sport or food.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has shown off her Thanksgiving cooking on Instagram. In 2016, she revealed that she once cooked the perfect turkey in a throwback photo, where the self-proclaimed foodie relived the glory of her cooking achievement.

Posting a shot of herself beside a picture-perfect turkey, she wrote, “Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!”

“Let the brining begin,” she added.

Last week, she shared some of her favorite tips for feeding family and friends during the holiday.

“Chop your veggies and herbs in advance to save time on the day, and also for those finishing touches, whether you’re serving homemade or store-bought dishes. Your kids can join in too! They can proudly say they helped,” said Meghan, who shares Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with her husband, Prince Harry.

“Top tip on the carrots — keep the tops and blend them with parmesan, olive oil and pine nuts for a refreshing take on pesto to elevate your holiday spread,” she suggests. “Served with creamy mashed potatoes, a green salad speckled with flower sprinkles and rich gravy (my husband would never forgive me if I didn’t add that to the table), this is sure to please your entire gathering.”

Additionally, Meghan said, even the proudest and most prepared host or hostess should be open to accepting help during the cooking chaos of the holidays.

“When guests offer to help, say yes! You don’t get the gold star for doing everything,” she shared. “Whether someone wants to bring a pie, pick up a side dish, or provide the ice cream, letting your guests contribute lightens your load and creates a sense of shared celebration. Accepting support isn’t just practical; it makes everyone feel included and valued.”

“When I go to someone’s home, I like to bring a bottle of wine or bubbles or offer practical help like setting the table. If you have the time to make a family favorite to share, do it! A sentimental recipe makes you make you more than a part of the meal; it makes you part of the memory.”

In addition to their family of four, Meghan’s Thanksgiving meal often includes her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives near their Montecito, Calif., home, as well as any other friends who don’t have a place to celebrate.

“I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” she told Marie Claire in November 2024.



No matter the guest list, Meghan’s first priority is making things magical for Archie and Lilibet. She said the holidays have only gotten better as her kids have grown older. “We’re always making sure we have something fun to do.”

“At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet,” she continued. “But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

via: PEOPLE