BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 15 hours ago

Fall feels like a moment to reset. As the world slows down, we naturally turn inward, reflecting on the year and seeking comfort. Music often captures emotions that words can’t fully express, becoming a companion to our moods and experiences. A thoughtfully crafted playlist helps us process these transitions and adds depth to daily moments. For the LGBTQIA+ community, music from LGBTQIA+ artists brings added resonance, creating a playlist that reflects both personal and shared experiences of love, identity, and growth.

How Seasons Impact Music Preferences

Each season has a unique energy that influences the types of music we’re drawn to. Summer is full of high-energy hits, perfect for sunny days and lively nights. Fall, by contrast, invites us to slow down and appreciate music that feels grounded, intimate, and soulful. During this season, many seek songs with depth, warmth, and introspection—qualities that reflect our changing world.

Top LGBTQIA+ Musicians and Their Best Tracks for Fall

These fifteen LGBTQIA+ musicians bring an ideal mix of soulful, nostalgic, and energizing sounds to your fall playlist. Each track pairs perfectly with the season’s reflective mood, inviting you to connect with yourself and others.

Please note this isn’t a cohesive playlist of LGBTQIA+ in terms of sound, so take what you believe to be a good fit for your autumn music needs.

1. Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

With lyrics about resilience and self-love, this track brings a sense of empowerment that feels right for fall.

2. Frank Ocean – “Pink + White”

Frank Ocean’s smooth vocals and poetic lyrics create a feeling of calm and beauty, mirroring autumn’s serene moments.

3. Fred Hersch – “Autumn Haze”

This jazz piece exudes a mellow vibe, echoing the warmth and introspection of fall evenings.

4. Bayli – “Think of Drugs”

Bayli blends haunting melodies with raw emotion, capturing the intensity of autumn reflections.

5. Clairo – “Bags”

Clairo’s indie sound and personal lyrics evoke a feeling of bittersweet change, aligning perfectly with autumn’s essence.

6. UMI – “Remember Me”

This dreamy, soulful track encourages gratitude and reminiscence, blending beautifully with fall’s cozy ambiance.

7. Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)

It is a disco classic that brings warmth and energy, reminding us to celebrate identity and joy even in quieter seasons.

8. Girl in Red – “We Fell in Love in October”

This indie anthem captures autumn romance and LGBTQIA+ pride, a perfect match for fall.

9. SZA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Ghost in the Machine”

SZA and Bridgers create a haunting yet beautiful duet that allows listeners to evaluate relationships.

10. Renee Rapp – “Snow Angels”

Renee Rapp’s vocals and storytelling depict longing and nostalgia, blending well with autumn’s themes.

11. Elton John – “Circle of Life”

This timeless song captures themes of growth and renewal, echoing fall’s spirit of change.

12. Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal” (Full album)

The entire album packs an emotional punch, with songs that explore resilience and identity, making it a powerful fall companion.

13. Joy Oladokun – “Letter From A Blackbird”

Joy Oladokun’s voice is tender and soothing, making this track a perfect addition to any fall playlist.

14. Kaytranada (feat. Childish Gambino) – “Witchy”

Kaytranada tapping on Childish Gambino’s shoulder made for the perfect blend of smooth beats and a mysterious vibe, capturing the magic of autumn.

15. Arlo Parks – “Black Dog”

Arlo Parks’ deeply personal lyrics resonate with those experiencing a hard time such as seasonal depression.

Each of these LGBTQIA+ musicians adds a unique layer to your fall listening, from empowering anthems to soulful ballads. Their music reflects universal themes of change, resilience, and self-discovery, connecting with the season’s essence. Plug in your headphones, immerse yourself in these sounds, and let this playlist bring each autumn day or night to life.

What are your favorite fall playlist tracks? Comment below!