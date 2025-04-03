Home > NEWS

Keke Palmer Faces Backlash Over Jonathan Majors Interview

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Keke Palmer may be the “Internet’s Favorite Cousin” but it looks like there’s about to be some familial in-fighting thanks to a rumored new interview with Jonathan Majors.

The speculation started when Pop Crave posted about the upcoming episode, though neither Palmer nor Majors officially confirmed it. Since the announcement came on April Fool’s Day, some questioned its legitimacy, but the episode later appeared on the podcast’s official page, seemingly confirming the news.

The reaction online was immediate and divided. Some fans didn’t see an issue with Majors appearing on the podcast, arguing that anyone who disapproved could simply ignore the episode. Others, however, were outraged, pointing to Majors’ recent conviction and questioning why Palmer, who has spoken about her own experiences with domestic violence, would offer him a platform. Critics also resurfaced past comments she made defending controversial figures, further fueling the backlash.

Social media erupted with heated debates, with many slamming Palmer for aligning herself with Majors. Some brought up Michael B. Jordan’s previous public support of the actor, questioning why celebrities continued to stand by him despite his legal troubles. Others referenced Palmer’s own past struggles, arguing that her decision was particularly disappointing given her history.

At the same time, some people defended her, pointing out that she had apologized for past comments and that the podcast often focuses on discussions around accountability and growth. They also noted that other public figures have been forgiven for their missteps, calling out inconsistencies in how people react to different situations.

As the debate continues to unfold, Palmer has yet to address the controversy, leaving fans waiting to see if she’ll respond to the criticism or move forward without comment.

via: Hot 97

