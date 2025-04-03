Lizzo’s Trainer Shaun T Slams Her Critics For Questioning Whether She’s Using Ozempic, Says ‘Mind Your Business’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Lizzo’s fitness trainer, Shaun T, wants to shut down the Ozempic rumors surrounding his client once and for all.

In a new interview, Lizzo’s personal trainer, Shaun-T, who hosts popular workout videos like “Insanity” and “T25,” opened up about the discourse regarding his client’s body and slammed Lizzo’s critics as “annoying” before reminding people to focus on what matters: themselves.

It’s no secret that Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, has taken over Hollywood. Popular celebrities, from actors to singers to reality stars, have admitted to using the drug, as it’s known to suppress one’s appetite, causing them to eat less and shed pounds.

Advertisement

However, some people find it hard to believe that celebrities such as Lizzo, who have had noticeable transformations, could’ve made much progress without the medication.

“The accusations are wildly annoying,” Shaun T told TMZ regarding the rumors circulating about his client. “I think that generally people thinkbecause now something is available and popular, they’re not going to give people props. People would rather hate before they give people props.”

Shaun T, who many likely recognize from his wildly successful home workout programs, said he’s been training with Lizzo and praised the “Juice” singer for her ability in the gym.

Advertisement

“I have trained Lizzo. Like, I have worked out with her, I have danced with her. Lizzo is very fit,” he said. “People think, like, just because someone’s like a quote-unquote plus size person … they’re not fit.”

In September 2024, after Lizzo showed off her progress on social media, users began flooding her comments with comments about the weight loss drug.

The 36-year-old clapped back and poked fun with a light-hearted message.

“When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training [and being in a] calorie deficit,” she said.

Advertisement

Prior to that, she responded to a “South Park” episode that seemingly poked fun at the singer when they name-dropped her to a character who expressed a desire to lose weight.

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f-ck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f-ck I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” she said.

“I showed you all how to not give a f-ck, and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a f-ck,” Lizzo added.

Elsewhere, during his chat with TMZ, Shaun T reminded people not to assume that everyone who’s making progress with their body transformations is using Ozempic. He also left the public with a second piece of advice, which he deemed “absolutely important.”

Advertisement

“The second thing I want to say, which is absolutely important, is for people to mind your business,” he said.

He continued: “Because the people who are actually talking about, ‘Oh my gosh, that person’s using Ozemic,’ you’re probably not even working out. And the people who are working out, most of them are like, ‘Cool, if they are using Ozempic, I hope that they’re eating healthy,’ or something like that.”

Lizzo has previously acknowledged her desire to lose weight. In fact, she told her followers that she was being “intentional” about her fitness journey.

“I am actually on an intentional weight-loss journey right now,” the four-time Grammy winner said online.

Advertisement

However, despite that all, the “About D-mn Time” singer admitted she doesn’t expect to consider herself “thin” when she reaches her final goal. Instead, she’s focusing on self-love.

“Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means,” Lizzo explained. “I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI. But I will be happy.”

via: The Blast