Prosecutors File Motion to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Prosecutors in Fulton County have filed a motion to revoke the probation of hip-hop star Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation earlier today, per AJC, claiming that Thug violated it with posts on social media. The filing states that he tweeted an image of Marissa Viverito, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department who was involved in his trial, accompanied by the caption, “Biggest liar in the DA office.” In doing so, prosecutors assert that he “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings.”

According to the filing, Viverito is currently testifying in a gang murder preliminary hearing, during which the court ordered that she not be shown on TV while testifying. Prosecutors claim that a known blogger deliberately violated this order by posting her photo with the caption, “She doesn’t want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is.”

Advertisement

The motion states that Thug’s social media post only amplified the blogger’s act. As a consequence, reads the filing, Viverito’s home address and her parents’ home address were publicly posted. Exhibits included in the filing show that one X user posted an image of her mother’s home with the caption, “if the hate is really real then pull up to her mama crib..,” while another posted that they will “personally make sure” that District Attorney Fani Willis “is assassinated.”

Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, took to X after the filing to apparently defend himself. “I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love,” he wrote.

Brian Steel, Thug’s attorney, shared in a statement with Variety, “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”

Thug was released from prison in Oct. 2024 after pleading guilty in his long-standing RICO case. At the time, the judge sentenced him to time served as well as 15 years of probation. He had been booked into jail in Georgia in May 2022 as part of a street gang bust and was one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment that included violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participating in street gang activity.

Advertisement

via: Variety