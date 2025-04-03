Home > NEWS

President Barack Obama Reacts After Photobombing Siblings’ Cherry Blossom Shoot

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Former US President Barack Obama has left a sweet comment after photobombing two adorable siblings’ Cherry Blossom photo shoot.

The 44th president of the United States was spotted in the background of a photo of two children posing under cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., posted to social media Tuesday.

“Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom!” wrote Obama in the comments of the photo posted by the children’s mother, Portia Moore. “My bad for stepping into the shot,” he added.

Advertisement

The caption of the photo, which was taken on Monday and shared on Tuesday, explained that Moore was putting together a family cherry blossom photo shoot when the group realized the former president had just strolled by.

The photo shows Obama strolling casually in the background as a boy and a girl pose in front of the D.C. Tidal Basin and the Washington Monument.

As the photo was being taken, Portia Moore said her husband, Damien, was trying to communicate something to her, but she was distracted by her son, Preston.

Advertisement

“After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien ‘what were you saying’? He goes ‘that was President Obama who just walked by’ and looks his direction,” wrote Moore on Instagram. “I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!”

The photographer, Briana Inell, shared a similar account of events on her Instagram page. “Best photobomb ever! This is why you get to the tidal basin at sunrise on a weekday! You never know who you’re going to see!”

For his part, Obama also documented his stroll through the tidal basin on Instagram on Monday.

Advertisement

“It’s fun to be able to play tourist once in a while,” wrote Obama, along with a pair of cherry blossom photos. “The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!”

via: ABC News

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Denise Richards Breaks Down Crying During Charlie Sheen Reunion as Daughter Reveals Strained Relationship with Dad [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Blueface Ordered to Pay Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend 6-Figure Sum Over Hookup Allegations

By: Walker
NEWS

Keke Palmer Faces Backlash Over Jonathan Majors Interview

By: Walker
NEWS

Prosecutors File Motion to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori Left Him After Controversial Rants

By: Walker
NEWS

Amazon Joins List of TikTok Suitors as Deadline for a U.S. Buyer Nears

By: Walker
NEWS

Lizzo’s Trainer Shaun T Slams Her Critics For Questioning Whether She’s Using Ozempic, Says ‘Mind Your Business’

By: Walker
NEWS

Woman’s Story Goes Viral After Death of Child When Mirror Fell on Him While She Was Cooking Dinner

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cory Booker Makes History with Longest Senate Floor Speech in Protest of Trump Agenda

By: Walker
Donald Trump
HUMAN INTEREST

No Visa, No Problem: Mexico Travel Unchanged Despite Donald Trump’s Tirades

By: DM