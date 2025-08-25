BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/@shannonekj

In May, SJ Joslin stood on a cliff face for two hours and hung a 66-foot transgender pride flag on El Capitan. They said the act was meant to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community. This month, Yosemite National Park fired the wildlife biologist and ranger and launched an investigation to discipline staff and visitors involved in the display.

Joslin is widely known among climber-scientists for their bat work in Yosemite — research that requires unique climbing access and long relationships with volunteers and colleagues. “SJ is a respected pillar within the Yosemite community, a tireless volunteer who consistently goes above and beyond,” said Pattie Gonia, an environmentalist and drag queen who helped Joslin hang the flag, via AP News. Joslin has also since spoken out and condemned Yosemite’s move.

SJ Joslin was fired for hanging the transgender pride flag at Yosemite.

Credit: Instagram/@shannonekj

Joslin, who uses they/them pronouns, has defended hanging a trans pride flag from Yosemite. They told the Associated Press the display was done during off-duty hours. It was meant as a private, peaceful expression in response to federal actions they see as targeting transgender people.

“I was really hurting because there were a lot of policies coming from the current administration that target trans people, and I’m nonbinary,” Joslin said. “We’re all safe in national parks.” Park leadership, however, framed the incident as an unauthorized demonstration that violated rules.

In a termination letter obtained by AP, Yosemite officials said Joslin failed to “demonstrate acceptable conduct” as a biologist. The National Park Service said it is pursuing administrative action against several employees. The Justice Department is also evaluating possible criminal charges for visitors accused of violating federal demonstration restrictions. On May 21, the day after the flag went up, Yosemite’s acting superintendent signed a regulation banning banners, flags, or signs larger than 15 square feet in wilderness areas — a category that covers most of the park.

Joslin plans to take legal action against Yosemite.

Credit: Instagram/@shannonekj

Joslin is not backing down in their fight with Yosemite. They argue the punishment is disproportionate — particularly since, they say, similar displays have occurred in prior years without criminal or career consequences.

“El Capitan has had flags hung on it for decades, and no one has EVER been punished for it. Only me,” Joslin wrote on Instagram. “No part of hanging the flag was done on work time. NOTHING about it had anything to do with my work.”

Joslin went on to reveal that they plan to take legal action following the termination. They suggested to NBC News that the public firing will have an impact on their ability to secure federal employment in the future. “I’m going to fight this tooth and nail,” Joslin said. “I think that everyone as Americans should be upset about this. And it doesn’t matter who I am or what my identity is; this is a matter of free speech.”

Do you think Yosemite’s firing of SJ Joslin was the right decision? Do you think this punishment too extreme?

