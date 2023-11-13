Pink to Give Away 2,000 Banned Books About Race and Sexuality at Upcoming Florida Tour Stops

Pink is using her platform to fight the good fight.

The singer will be bringing her tour to the troubled state of Florida and has teamed up with the non-profit PEN America to give away thousands of banned books at her upcoming shows.

via People:

As the Grammy winner takes her TRUSTFALL Tour to Miami on Tuesday and Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans looking to read at each show will be able to walk away with new copies of frequently banned books.

The books the hitmaker has chosen to give away include themes of racial and sexual identity, with titles including the picture book The Family Book by Todd Parr, a book for middle-aged readers from the Girls Who Codeseries, the novel Beloved by Toni Morrison and Amanda Gorman’s poetry book The Hill We Climb.

Pink’s partnership comes as Florida has implemented laws limiting free speech in education in recent years, such as the Individual Freedom Act, which was passed in July 2022 and limits how systemic racism and discrimination is taught in schools and the workplace, per the ACLU. Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis also signed legislation, which has been colloquially called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, to limit discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools.

According to PEN America, the southern state now ranks first in the country as the most banned books in public school classrooms and libraries in the country and accounts for over 40% of all banned books nationwide.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer opened up about why she’s using her platform to give away banned books with a statement in a press release.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” the recording artist said.

She continued, “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books.”

The singer-songwriter herself also shared news of the partnership on Instagram by hosting an live streamed conversation on Sunday along with author Amanda Gorman, 25, and PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel to bring attention to book bans.

When announcing the Instagram Live, she also opened up about her personal decision to be involved with the movement. “As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read!” the “So What” singer — who shares daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart — wrote in the caption.

The superstar isn’t the only A-lister speaking out on the issue. In September, over 175 stars, including fellow singers Ariana Grande and Ava Max, signed an open letter condemning book bans.

Pink has long used her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and women’s rights, among other issues, and is a supporter of charities such as Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, and more.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, the “Raise Your Glass” artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustrations and optimism for a better future. “I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it’s all a bit much,” the performer wrote. “But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil.”

Good for her! We need more people to take a stand against the ridiculous policies down in Florida.