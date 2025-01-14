Beyoncé Postpones Jan. 14th Announcement Due to L.A. Fires

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Beyoncé has revealed her highly anticipated announcement won’t be going ahead on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as previously scheduled.

On the eve of the announcement, the singer’s official Instagram account posted a statement revealing the delay as well as news of the donation. “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The caption to the post added, “The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can.”

The singer had announced the donation to fire relief efforts earlier on Monday.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z own a home in Bel Air, The Hollywood Reporter understands that the couple are presently sheltering in Las Vegas with their three children.

After her halftime performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, Beyoncé first primed fans for a major news drop set for Jan. 14. Speculation amongst the Bey-hive went into overdrive as the day approached, with the possibility of a new music (potentially an Act III album) and/or a tour feverishly discussed on social media.

via: The Hollywood Reporter