Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Offended’ by Claim They Were on PR-Driven ‘Disaster Tourism Photo Op’ Visit By ‘Helping Out’ in L.A. Wildfires

BY: Walker Published 21 mins ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feel Justine Bateman’s disparaging comments were “offensive” after they stepped up to help Los Angeles wildfire victims on Friday.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple have privately branded her remarks as “offensive” as Markle’s heart is “broken” due to her close ties with the city where she grew up.

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

The couple, who live 145km away from the Californian city in Montecito near Santa Barbara, were spotted on Friday handing out food packages and speaking to survivors of the wildfires.

But Arrested Development star Bateman, 58, took to X to blast the pair as “disaster tourists” after they were spotted in footage dressed in plain clothes and speaking with victims and other helpers — and said they were only there for a “photo op”.

In response to the comments, a source said: “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.

“Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

They added Meghan, 43, is “not just a tourist”, and her “heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires”.

The former working royals were spotted in a clip out and about at an evacuation centre — just hours before it was confirmed the death toll of the blazes had climbed to 24.

They also opened their home in Montecito to victims and donated money and essential items, it was reported.

Family Ties star Bateman wrote online: “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers.

“What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now?

“They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Footage showed Harry, 40, and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo.

But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were “great people” with “great personalities”.

“They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them,” Gordo added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been handing out food parcels to those affected by the devastating fires at the Pasadena Convention Centre which is being used as an evacuation centre.

The couple were also spotted hugging José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews in the wake of the wildfires.

Their interaction was broadcast live on FOX LA, with news anchor Susan Hirasuna later being slammed online for describing Meghan as “Princess Markle”.

She also received criticism for saying Meghan was “hanging out with the commoners”.

It comes after the couple opened the doors to their $29million mansion in Montecito, which is around 90 miles from L.A., to their friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate the ongoing wildfires.

Mayor Gordo added: “Harry and Meghan want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just want to be supportive.”

via: Radar Online

