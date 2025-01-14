The Weeknd Cancels Rose Bowl Concert, Postpones New Album ‘Out of Respect and Concern’ amid L.A. Fires

BY: Walker Published 59 mins ago

The Weeknd will no longer be performing at the Rose Bowl later this month and has also pushed back the release of his upcoming album as Los Angeles continues to battle and recover from multiple wildfires.

He announced that he pushed back his album release date from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, and canceled his one-night stadium show in Pasadena, California, set for Jan. 25. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, said he made the decision “out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County” in a social media post Monday. A new show date has not been announced.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

Hurry Up Tomorrow marks the last installment in his musical trilogy that includes 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours. As part of his forthcoming project, Hurry Up Tomorrow, he has released three music videos: “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, and “São Paulo” with Anitta.

“My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild,” he continued.

The “Starboy” singer announced last month that the next installment in the trilogy would include a tour and a “musically driven psychological thriller,” starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The film, which shares the same name as the album, is directed by Trey Edward Shults and will release May 16.

The Weeknd’s canceled concert is among a slew of other live performances that have been nixed due to the ongoing wildfires, which have damaged more than 12,000 structures and killed at least 24 people. Last week, Rod Wave’s show, indie pop band Bad Bad Hats’ concert, and Cody Fry’s performance with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra were postponed due to the wildfires blazing the Los Angeles region.

