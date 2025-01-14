‘Heartbroken’ Kathy Griffin Settles Divorce from Second Husband Randy Bick

BY: Walker Published 54 mins ago

Kathy Griffin’s marriage to Randy Bick is about to be officially dunzo.

The comedian, 64, settled her divorce from Bick, 45, in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday, TMZ reports.

According to court papers obtained by the outlet, the split was fairly straightforward.

A prenup was in place, with no community property to split, and the couple waived spousal support.

Griffin filed for divorce in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came a month before the couple would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Last October, the “My Life on the D-List” star exclusively told Page Six that the split had devastated her.

“The divorce is what’s kicking my ass mentally,” she shared at the time. “I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.”

She added, “I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.”

Despite feeling “heartbroken,” Griffin promised that there were no hard feelings.

“I know it’s cliché [but] I wish him the best,” she told us. “I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else.”

The duo met at a food festival in 2011 and briefly split after seven years together. However, they reunited soon after and were wed on New Year’s Eve in 2019 in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

At the time, Griffin said she and Bick wanted to tie the knot at midnight to have a “great start to 2020.”

This is Griffin’s second divorce. She was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

