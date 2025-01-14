Kanye West Declares Himself The “GOAT Of All GOATs Of Any GOAT Ever GOATed” Due To Yeezy Success

BY: Walker Published 11 mins ago

It is safe to say there is no such thing as a dull moment for Ye fans. On Tuesday (Jan. 14), the father of four declared himself the “GOAT of all GOATs of any GOAT that was ever GOATed” following the massive success of his latest Yeezy drop.

Ye took to Instagram on Monday (Jan 13) in a now-deleted post and revealed how much money his clothing brand made in 2024. “I don’t collab. No paid ads,” he wrote. “I am the Yon. Yeezy over everything. If you design and don’t work at Yeezy close your dirty a** laptop and go to bed.” This caption accompanied a note that claimed he made $2,339,096 in revenue. In a follow-up post, he then put himself on a pedestal that no one ever has.

“THE GOAT OF ALL GOATS OF ANY GOAT THAT WAS EVER GOATED,” the Chicago producer wrote, citing his success as a rapper, producer, album maker, designer, and more. “YOUR FAVORITE GOATS FAVORITE GOAT. YOUR DADS DAD TELL YA MOM YOU GOT A NEW DAD […] THEY TOLD YOU I WAS DEAD BROKE CLONED DO THIS SOUND LIKE A CLONE I DONT TAKE ADVICE I GIVE IT I DO AND SAY WHAT THE FUCK I WANNA SAY WHEN I WANNA SAY HOW I WANNA SAY WHENEVER I WANNA SAY IT.”

Ye proclaims to be the G.O.A.T. at everything. "THE GOAT OF ALL GOATS OF ANY GOAT THAT WAS EVER GOATED." pic.twitter.com/kTZIgOu2sv — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 14, 2025

In another post, the Vultures artist posted a dirty laptop and called out all other brands and designers. “To be specific Any brand other than Yeezy F**k you,” he wrote. “Close your dirty a** laptops.” This post aligned with the energy he recently brought to Adidas. In a now-deleted post, he showed a screenshot of a Google search that revealed the Adidas website popped up before his YZY site. He demanded they stop stifling him and his business since their partnership was over in a long rant.

“Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again). Yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’” The popular sportswear company has since removed his products from their website, which they already planned to do per words from Bjorn Gulden in October 2024.

Kanye West calls out Adidas for damaging his Yeezy brand, freezing his accounts, and stealing his designs. He also addresses people who pretended to support him but used him for their own gain. Ye vows to continue advancing Yeezy for the people. pic.twitter.com/PlXiDuuQFy — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 8, 2025

