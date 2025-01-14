Allison Holker’s NDA Deters tWitch’s Family From Writing Book About Him, More Details Revealed

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

tWitch’s family is furious with Allison Holker for writing a book about him … but his widow took steps to make sure she’s the only one who could make money off his name.

As the Boss family prepares to challenge Holker over allegations in her forthcoming book, TMZ reports that the NDA ensures Holker would be the sole beneficiary of any financial gain from his name.

The agreement—said to have been presented to tWitch’s family members before they could attend his funeral—restricts them from profiting from interviews, books, articles, or media projects related to him.

Advertisement

Anyone who signed the agreement has to hand over any earnings from those projects to Holker, effectively ensuring she’s the only one who can benefit financially from his story.

Despite the NDA, tWitch’s family has publicly criticized Holker for promoting her book, accusing her of portraying him in a negative light, including drug use claims, and labeling her a ‘money-hungry opportunist’ who is exploiting his memory for personal gain.

However, Holker has consistently stated that 100% of the proceeds from her book will go to the Move with Kindness Foundation, which she started in tWitch’s honor.

DailMail.com can exclusively report that the late dancer’s family is ‘preparing to fight back.’

Advertisement

A source close to the family revealed, ‘tWitch’s family is preparing to fight back against Allison after she came out with those scathing allegations about him.

‘The family disapproves what she’s said and will be speaking out about the untruths.’

The family also ‘has not received an advanced copy’ of her book and ‘have to wait for the book to be released just like everyone else,’ the insider spilled.

Allison’s book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, is expected to be released on February 4, and that’s when the family will be able to read everything that was written about their relative.

Advertisement

‘Once the memoir comes out next month, the family plans on releasing another statement after they read all the allegations written about him,’ the source claimed.

‘They don’t believe she’s telling the full truth and rather, that she has been misleading the public.’

The source continued, ‘The family is fired up and won’t be sitting back much longer, especially after what she put them through.

‘They’re furious that they were not given an advanced copy let alone not given a heads up about what’s inside the book.’

Advertisement

The source went on to explain that, right now, they’re not able to say too much because they aren’t sure the limitations of speech given they and the family were ‘forced to sign an NDA’ following tWitch’s death on December 13, 2022.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Allison Holker’s rep for comment.

On Thursday, tWitch’s mom Connie Boss Alexander took to Instagram to release a statement about the ‘misleading and hurtful claims’ about her son.

She said the family is ‘absolutely appalled’ and that the ‘untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency.’

Advertisement

‘As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this,’ she wrote.

‘For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren.

‘But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.’

Best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Los Angeles motel at the age of 40.

Advertisement

In an interview with People magazine, Boss’ widow revealed she went through his journals in order to find a sense of clarity and she found a very painful secret which she says was even hidden from those closest to him.

She claimed that his journal entries alluded to him being sexually abused by a male figure during his childhood.

She also said that she had uncovered a ‘cornucopia’ of drugs including mushrooms, pills, and ‘other substances that I had to look up on my phone’ which were hidden in his shoe boxes.

‘It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about],’ Allison, 36, said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, in response to the backlash, Allison stressed her ‘only intention’ in writing the 240-page memoir was for other people to ‘catch some [of] the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.’

‘My hope is that we don’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide,’ she wrote via her Instagram Story.

‘I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.’

The Minnesota-born dancer claimed she’s ‘donating all the proceeds’ of the book to her mental health focused foundation Move with Kindness, which she started in Stephen’s honor.

Advertisement

via: Daily Mail