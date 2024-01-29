‘Thunderbolts’: Geraldine Viswanathan Joins Marvel Studios Pic Stepping In For Ayo Edebiri Who Departs Project Due To Scheduling | lovebscott.com

Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri has exited Marvel’s Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts.

via: Deadline

Geraldine Viswanathan is set to join Marvel Studios Thunderbolts pic as she replaces Ayo Edebiri, who is departing the project due to scheduling after production was delayed due the dual WGA and SAG AFTRA srikes last year. Viswanathan is the second recent addition after the film added Lewis Pullman to step in for Steven Yeun, who departed for similar scheduling reasons as Edebiri.

Marvel had no comment.

Viswanathan joins an ensemble that was announced during Disney’s D23 event last year that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. The film is set to bow in July 2025.

Since her breakout role in the Universal comedy Blockers, Viswanathan has been as busy as an rising star in town. Her 2023 included the TBS series Miracle Workers as well as the Sundance pic Cat Person and the Apple pic Beanie Bubble. Next up, Viswanathan is set to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls as well as the Amazon comedy You’re Cordially Invited that also stars Will Ferrell and Reese WItherspoon.

